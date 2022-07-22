Trae Young, John Collins teaming up in Drew League

Brad Rowland: The Drew League announced (on Instagram) that Trae Young and John Collins are playing together on Saturday for Black Pearl Elite.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Drew League announces that Trae Young and John Collins will play tomorrow at 3 pm. My recent piece with Hawks GM Landry Fields on the Hawks’ offseason, including Collins’ future https://t.co/KyyWcFejY1 pic.twitter.com/0sdrtvLLtG – 6:30 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
JUST MAKE A PLAY! @JaKobeWalter1 way to finish Young 🌟 @teamtraeyoungmb pic.twitter.com/WmEbL6e0ua – 7:52 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
I mean the world’s in denial , but they all know where I’m headed for
#UpANotch ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HGvMQiwA9T – 1:48 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Going to watch my Lil Homies today!
Let’s put in work !😤❄️ @teamtraeyoungmb – 12:09 PM
The Hawks failed to come to extension terms with John Collins ahead of the 2020-21 season, and Atlanta has faced similar hurdles with reaching an agreement with De’Andre Hunter. Early indications are that Atlanta and Hunter have not found much progress in extension talks, where both sides stand roughly $20 million apart on salary terms over a four-year deal, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
“Naji’s at his best when he’s playmaking, attacking and staying in attack mode, especially when he’s using his defensive tenacity to turn that into offense,” Collins said. “Forcing turnovers, being disruptive. Then he has the ability to playmake, whether that’s creating (shots) for himself or his teammates.” -via NBA.com / July 8, 2022
Sacramento continues to be mentioned in a potential John Collins trade with the Atlanta Hawks, but sources confirm that the Kings are trailing in that chase. -via Kings Beat / July 1, 2022
Trae Young: #NewMedia >> Real/Old Media .. or whatever you wanna call yourself?? -via Twitter / July 5, 2022
Trae Young led the NBA by creating 11.74 Bonus Wins last season. At a cost of just $8.36 million, he was arguably the NBA’s most underpaid player. MVP Nikola Jokic also did something incredible, creating almost as many Bonus Wins despite making nearly four times Trae’s salary. There’s a lot to notice from the first look at Bonus Wins: Bonus Wins are rare. In the whole NBA, only Jokic and Trae delivered more than 10 Bonus Wins. Only 16 players, including Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Darius Garland, delivered as many as six. – It’s a lot easier for low-salaried players to create Bonus Wins. Most of the league leaders in Bonus Wins made under $10 million. – While the list of winning players includes guys of various ages, players who deliver lots of Bonus Wins are overwhelmingly young. Trae is 23. The average age of the league leaders in Bonus Wins is 26. -via TrueHoop / July 4, 2022
