Aron Baynes back to Australia?

Former NBA center looking to return to play after a scary injury at the Tokyo Olympics NBL side Brisbane Bullets are interested in Aron Baynes, sources tell Sportando
Aron Baynes has been out of professional basketball since last summer after suffering a horrific injury in the Tokyo Olympics.
One Australian team is interested in signing the former NBA center 👀
Brisbane Bullets interested in Aron Baynes
His agent, Daniel Moldovan said Aron Baynes couldn’t walk, hold a pen, or even hug his own children when he returned home from Tokyo. Baynes worked out in front of scouts and management from all 30 NBA clubs in Las Vegas last week, as part of the NBA Summer Series. -via ABC.net.au / July 17, 2022
