Kevin Durant trade: Nets not that interested in Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole

But ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes the Nets aren’t convinced the headliners of the package are the stars they are seeking in a Durant trade. “That’s where you negotiate, though because you wouldn’t end up giving up all of those players,” Lowe said during a conversation with Warriors reporter Kendra Andrews during the latest episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “That’s just too many players to give up if you’re giving up a lot of picks too. By the way, the Warriors, for a good team, they only owe one future first-round pick. They owe it to Memphis via the [Andre] Iguodala salary dump [in 2019], which feels like eons ago. They’re actually set up to … they have more flexibility. trade-wise, not financially. Financially, they are breaking all the barriers, but more flexibility trade-wise than most teams. “That’s where you would negotiate. You would end up keeping a Kuminga or a Moody. The issues are Wiggins and Simmons. You run into the designated rookie fiasco. The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players. Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA. So I don’t know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you’re the Warriors.”
More on this storyline
On Thursday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported an update on the trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Windhorst: “The truth is we truly have a one of a kind situation on the trade market. Durant’s price is so high that nobody can afford to pay it, because if you execute a trade that makes your team weaker, then the point of you even calling to acquire Kevin Durant is failed. So here we have something that’s extremely valuable that nobody wants to buy at its price. So when that happens two things usually happen in the market, in the supply and demand world; one is the price either gets lowered, or two it comes off the market. So right now, what we have is everybody waiting for the price to get lowered as the Nets mull taking it off the market. As of right now, as I put my ear to the ground in the NBA, I’m not hearing anything changing as far as the demand phrase of this process.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 22, 2022
[Tyler Herro] has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, sources say, but they are still trying and can never be counted out. -via ESPN / July 22, 2022
In other words, don’t expect the Warriors to reunite with Kevin Durant. Sure, they know first-hand how valuable Durant can be — he helped them win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 — but after claiming another championship without him, the Warriors appear to be comfortable moving forward with what they have. -via NBA.com / July 21, 2022
When Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2019, many questioned the move, wondering whether Wiggins could ever be a key cog on a championship roster. Then, something happened. The culture in Golden State brought out the best in Wiggins. “They just let you play your game,” Wiggins told Fox News Digital. “They put everyone in a position to do well. Great coaching staff, great organization, great people around that know basketball. And my teammates are amazing. Playing alongside future Hall of Famers, you learn a lot. They keep you motivated.” -via FOXnews.com / July 20, 2022
Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star team this year and was a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors’ run to the NBA title, but he still regrets one thing he did this season. “I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” Wiggins told FanSided. -via ESPN / July 19, 2022
Unlike Irving, Wiggins did get vaccinated before the start of the NBA season. “I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins said. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.” -via ESPN / July 19, 2022
If Poole regresses—or simply entrenches himself as a strong starter-level player rather than a budding All-Star—then Golden State might be able to find an agreement closer to Anfernee Simons’ four-year, $100 million deal with Portland this summer. ‘”What’s the upside in locking him in now?'” one team cap strategist told B/R. ‘”He’s not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who’ve proven they can carry a team. He’s close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player.'” -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
The Warriors have several young assets on paper, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, but Golden State would be reluctant to give up all these assets in a Durant trade proposal, HoopsHype has learned. Andrew Wiggins would be an attractive trade chip and is coming off an All-Star season, but he can’t be included in a Durant trade at the moment, as explained in-depth by our USA TODAY colleagues at For The Win. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
“Even when we were back at Golden State when I was walking on the court, [Poole] asked me was I good? Dapped me up,” Morant said. “Even some of their other players asked me on the side as well … That’s what it’s all about. We all at the end of the day, care for each other, all want everybody to succeed. So I don’t think there’s too much dirty players in this league to go and do anything. -via NBC Sports / July 10, 2022
