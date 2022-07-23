Sources indicate Knicks remain the most likely landing spot for Donovan Mitchell trade

But times change and the Jazz, after a run of seasons — including all five of Mitchell’s years in Utah — are breaking up the band and seem set on a restart, already dealing away Rudy Gobert. And every source indicates that the Knicks are the most likely landing spot if the Jazz move Donovan Mitchell, something that admittedly are open to now.
Knicks Sunday column: Jalen Brunson might be the one Tom Thibodeau has been waiting for; The Donovan Mitchell waiting
How Donovan Mitchell trade rumors leak
Today's adventures in aggregation. Last week, in our piece on potential Donovan Mitchell trade offers, I noted the Heat have to consider whether Mitchell is the star they want to go all-in to acquire:

(Incidentally, Bam Adebayo has since turned 25.)
Today’s adventures in aggregation. Last week, in our piece on potential Donovan Mitchell trade offers, I noted the Heat have to consider whether Mitchell is the star they want to go all-in to acquire:
New podcast episode! @ethman43 joins me to discuss:
• NBA Summer League studs and duds
• The Boston Celtics’ terrific offseason
• The top contenders entering next year
• The Kevin Durant sweepstakes
• Kyrie Irving’s future
• Donovan Mitchell to NY? podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bre… – 11:48 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho…
WATCH: youtu.be/x2YD6NTzEys – 5:58 PM
Will the Knicks still trade for Donovan Mitchell? #TheMismatch
Will the Knicks still trade for Donovan Mitchell? #TheMismatch
Some teams interested in Donovan Mitchell will ask, how much is too much to give up?
The Knicks should wonder the inverse: what would be left over?
Story on a pursuit that’s happening in 2022 but should be about 2024 ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/F2tOp3dMjS pic.twitter.com/lGHTnwHjK8 – 8:24 AM
Donovan Mitchell latest. Is everyone happy now in Phoenix? Is balsamic good on pizza? This week's PBT Podcast with @CRobinsonNBC — Corey Robinson, son of NBA legend David — gets into all of that and more. He and I are now a regular feature of the pod.
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/pbt… – 7:01 PM
We are going to have a lot of these days but hearing that chatter of a Knicks deal for Donovan Mitchell being done is not accurate – nothing imminent.
Latest episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin.
We started off with some listener questions about New York, Donovan Mitchell, the Lakers and more.
Then @Amin Elhassan came through for some Suns thoughts and Boris Diaw story time: callin.com/link/ZenMWGgsLW – 5:26 PM
Some teams interested in Donovan Mitchell will ask, how much is too much to give up?
The Knicks should be asking the inverse: what would be left over?
Story on a pursuit that’s happening in 2022 but should be about 2024 ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/F2tOp3vnIs pic.twitter.com/VjnHeNqcd1 – 2:58 PM
For @The Vertical: I wrote about Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and the the gamble of mortgaging your future in the NBA's player empowerment era.
sports.yahoo.com/behind-the-mad… – 1:41 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
APPLE: https://t.co/vlp7lxcMsl
WATCH: https://t.co/fX0Wsi9lDI pic.twitter.com/O8Vjc70aCI – 9:49 AM
Was looking up old colorways of Donovan Mitchell's shoes for a story idea and thought this looked familiar
Podcast is still live, and we're diving deep on the Knicks with @Fred Katz, Quentin Grimes, and potentially trade assets that could fit into a Donovan Mitchell deal.
youtube.com/watch?v=x2YD6N… – 9:32 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Fred Katz and I go in-depth on the Knicks: Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations/fit with the roster, Julius Randle's place in the hierarchy, Robinson/Hartenstein and much more
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz joins the show! We dive deep into two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Should the Knicks go all-in for Mitchell? How would he fit? What’s the trade?
And simply, where does Russ go from here?
LIVE IN 10 MINS: youtube.com/watch?v=x2YD6N… – 9:03 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Fred Katz and I go in-depth on the Knicks: Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations/fit with the roster, Julius Randle’s place in the hierarchy, Robinson/Hartenstein and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268017… – 7:45 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: A wild week for Russell Westbrook, the Donovan Mitchell chatter picks up (hello, Knicks) and more.
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Fred Katz and I go in-depth on the Knicks: Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations/fit with the roster, Julius Randle’s place in the hierarchy, Robinson/Hartenstein and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268017… – 4:48 PM
From earlier: NYK would need to send a minimum of $24.2 million in salaries to Utah in trade for Donovan Mitchell. A look at a few trade packages that include combinations of young NYK players/satisfy NBA trade rules here:
Rumors flew this week that a deal was done but multiple league sources squashed that notion, saying no deal was imminent. But they have spoken and the Knicks turned down the first ask from Utah. Will they engage again? Likely. Who will blink is the question. -via Newsday / July 23, 2022
I thought that this might be a good time to be specific about how NBA information is disseminated. In particular, I want to talk about how information leaked about the possible upcoming trade of Donovan Mitchell points to an almost inevitable conclusion. First of all, information about a trade of this magnitude usually only gets out because the parties involved want the information to get out. The motivations behind leaking something to the media can vary depending on the source — an agent might want to drive up value, an executive might want to gain the upper hand, another executive might want to create a bidding war, a player might want to increase the odds of a deal getting done, someone from within an organization could be looking at a power grab, etc. -via deseret.com / July 23, 2022
Additionally, a trade rumor like the one involving Mitchell does not get leaked without the intention of a deal getting done. The Utah Jazz did a very good job of hedging on their plans early in the offseason. They didn’t come right out and say that they wouldn’t be trading Mitchell and they also didn’t get near saying they would. -via deseret.com / July 23, 2022
