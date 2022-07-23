Trae Young, John Collins upset at Drew League

Law Murray: Upset @DrewLeague 103-100 win for Citi Team Blazers over Trae Young’s Black Pearl Elit
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Trae Young, John Collins take their turn in Drew League nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/23/wat… – 9:58 PM
Watch Trae Young, John Collins take their turn in Drew League nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/23/wat… – 9:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is coming down to free throws, and Trae’s missed two in the clutch – 8:37 PM
This is coming down to free throws, and Trae’s missed two in the clutch – 8:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Collins has fouled out.
Black Pearl Elite down 95-92 with 1:53 left – 8:33 PM
John Collins has fouled out.
Black Pearl Elite down 95-92 with 1:53 left – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Black Pearl Elite was down 19, but they’re making a push after two Trae Young free throws cuts Citi Team Blazers lead down to 92-84. 4:25 left to play… – 8:26 PM
Black Pearl Elite was down 19, but they’re making a push after two Trae Young free throws cuts Citi Team Blazers lead down to 92-84. 4:25 left to play… – 8:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Atlanta Hawks owner is watching Trae and JC have to defend to get back in this game and it has been quite a sight 😄 – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks owner is watching Trae and JC have to defend to get back in this game and it has been quite a sight 😄 – 8:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trae Young and John Collins showing out in the Drew League ♨️
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/6W1eQY5dvu – 7:29 PM
Trae Young and John Collins showing out in the Drew League ♨️
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/6W1eQY5dvu – 7:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Citi Team Blazers up 37-29 with 5:58 left in 1st half, and Jorge is saying that Ice Trae is looking lukewarm 😬 – 7:27 PM
Citi Team Blazers up 37-29 with 5:58 left in 1st half, and Jorge is saying that Ice Trae is looking lukewarm 😬 – 7:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starters for Black Pearl Elite today were Trae Young, John Collins, Quenton Jackson, Dion Wright, Mikey Nwabuzor
Starters for Citi Team Blazers @DrewLeague: Jerome Randle, Malcolm Thomas, Mark Ogden Jr., Shevon Thompson, Vander Blue – 7:26 PM
Starters for Black Pearl Elite today were Trae Young, John Collins, Quenton Jackson, Dion Wright, Mikey Nwabuzor
Starters for Citi Team Blazers @DrewLeague: Jerome Randle, Malcolm Thomas, Mark Ogden Jr., Shevon Thompson, Vander Blue – 7:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Welcome to The Drew… Citi Team Blazers lead the Atlanta Black Pearl Elite Hawks 24-21 after one quarter
Shevon Thompson and Malcolm Thomas leading the way for Blazers vs Trae Young and John Collins – 7:19 PM
Welcome to The Drew… Citi Team Blazers lead the Atlanta Black Pearl Elite Hawks 24-21 after one quarter
Shevon Thompson and Malcolm Thomas leading the way for Blazers vs Trae Young and John Collins – 7:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler is here ahead of Trae Young and John Collins @DrewLeague cameo – 6:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler is here ahead of Trae Young and John Collins @DrewLeague cameo – 6:21 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Go get this 🏆 today Ladies❄️
@TeamTraeYoungWB
So proud of y’all🥺💯 Young Stars🌟 pic.twitter.com/VE3ux5K7QO – 12:37 PM
Go get this 🏆 today Ladies❄️
@TeamTraeYoungWB
So proud of y’all🥺💯 Young Stars🌟 pic.twitter.com/VE3ux5K7QO – 12:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Drew League announces that Trae Young and John Collins will play tomorrow at 3 pm. My recent piece with Hawks GM Landry Fields on the Hawks’ offseason, including Collins’ future https://t.co/KyyWcFejY1 pic.twitter.com/0sdrtvLLtG – 6:30 PM
Drew League announces that Trae Young and John Collins will play tomorrow at 3 pm. My recent piece with Hawks GM Landry Fields on the Hawks’ offseason, including Collins’ future https://t.co/KyyWcFejY1 pic.twitter.com/0sdrtvLLtG – 6:30 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Trae Young and John Collins are here pic.twitter.com/AO5P6K7zJj -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 23, 2022
Brad Rowland: The Drew League announced (on Instagram) that Trae Young and John Collins are playing together on Saturday for Black Pearl Elite. -via Twitter / July 22, 2022
The Hawks failed to come to extension terms with John Collins ahead of the 2020-21 season, and Atlanta has faced similar hurdles with reaching an agreement with De’Andre Hunter. Early indications are that Atlanta and Hunter have not found much progress in extension talks, where both sides stand roughly $20 million apart on salary terms over a four-year deal, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
Trae Young: #NewMedia >> Real/Old Media .. or whatever you wanna call yourself?? -via Twitter / July 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.