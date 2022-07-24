Collin Sexton has an offer on the table from the Cavs

Chris Fedor: The Cavs have made what I’m told is a multi-year contract offer to Collin Sexton, one that they feel is reasonable based on the fact that he has no market and he has no other offers.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Free agents still available:
Collin Sexton
Dennis Schroder
Eric Bledsoe
Montrezl Harrell
LaMarcus Aldridge
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin
Eric Paschall
Juancho Hernangomez
Rajon Rondo
Dwight Howard – 9:32 AM

Chris Fedor: It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that that Collin and his camp would be willing to take. -via Spotify / July 24, 2022
Chris Fedor: So they’re sitting here saying, hey, look, we’ve given you what we consider a reasonable multi-year offer. If you’re interested in it, it’s yours. If you’re not interested in it, then go find one that’s better. -via Spotify / July 24, 2022

