Eric Paschall staying in the NBA after all?

The Greek basketball world was shaken when SDNA.gr announced yesterday about Panathinaikos OPAP Athens being interested to sing NBA forward Eric Paschall. However, Greek website sport24 and its journalist Alexandros Trigas report that the player has found an offer from an NBA team and will stay in the top basketball league next season. SDNA.gr later confirmed the information.
Source: BasketNews
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Eric Paschall dream seems to be over.
Panathinaikos reportedly back off of pursuing the Utah Jazz forward 🤔
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eric Paschall labels Panathinaikos link as “false news”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Free agents still available:
Collin Sexton
Dennis Schroder
Eric Bledsoe
Montrezl Harrell
LaMarcus Aldridge
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin
Eric Paschall
Juancho Hernangomez
Rajon Rondo
The Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall was linked with Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in recent reports by Greek media outlets. However, the player himself denied his possible move to Europe with the following tweet: “False News.” Paschall added that he “never agreed to anything.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022
His star teammate Donovan Mitchell joined Paschall on Twitter, writing, “They have been doing that a lot recently.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022
George Zakkas: Panathinaikos BC are trying to make a big move on the market and they want to add Eric Paschall in their roster, according to @SdnaGr sources. #paobc -via Twitter @ZakkasGeorge / July 22, 2022
