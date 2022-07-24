Kyrie Irving not the only Net who didn't want to get vaccinated?

“Kyrie wasn’t the only one on the Nets who didn’t want to get vaccinated,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Post.
Source: Josh Kosman, Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Inside one-line tweak to #NYC vax mandate that derailed #Nets, Kyrie Irving’s season #nba nypost.com/2022/07/24/how… via @nypostsports – 7:38 PM
Former Nets All-Star hopes Durant and Irving stick around: ‘Let’s give it one more run’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:24 AM
POV: Fanspo’s trade machine as I try to concoct 5-team blockbuster trades around KD, Mitchell, Kyrie and Westbrook for the 512th time
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the pros/cons of waiting out Kyrie vs. an earlier potential trade for Hield (and maybe Myles Turner?). Plus, Schröder wants to run it (“it” being “him*) back? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
New podcast episode! @ethman43 joins me to discuss:
• NBA Summer League studs and duds
• The Boston Celtics’ terrific offseason
• The top contenders entering next year
• The Kevin Durant sweepstakes
• Kyrie Irving’s future
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We debate the merits of trading for Buddy Hield (and maybe even Myles Turner) vs. Kyrie… plus, Dennis Schröder, Part Zwei??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Should the Lakers keep waiting on Kyrie, or try for a quicker deal for Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner? How badly do they need a trade? Plus… Schröder reunion? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
“No one was expecting the mandate the way in which he wouldn’t be able to play. No one expected it,” a source close to Irving said. “The entire thing was that vaccination was absolutely going to be a choice and not anything that was forced. -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
“[Tsai] laid it out that you needed to be vaccinated or you can’t play,” a source close to the situation said. “A number of players did not want to get vaccinated. They all decided to get vaccinated except Kyrie. … The thinking was the players would all blink.” -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
Jake Fischer: I really do think Kyrie Irving at this point in time that Brooklyn is the overwhelming favorite for his place to be playing next season. I think he wants to go to Los Angeles but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t go back to Brooklyn and plays the whole year out. […] I’d be surprised if he doesn’t still prefer the Lakers in free agency next summer at this point, it just doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to be a Laker this season. -via Spotify / July 20, 2022
