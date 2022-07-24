Kyrie Irving not the only Net who didn't want to get vaccinated?

“No one was expecting the mandate the way in which he wouldn’t be able to play. No one expected it,” a source close to Irving said. “The entire thing was that vaccination was absolutely going to be a choice and not anything that was forced. -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
“[Tsai] laid it out that you needed to be vaccinated or you can’t play,” a source close to the situation said. “A number of players did not want to get vaccinated. They all decided to get vaccinated except Kyrie. … The thinking was the players would all blink.” -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
Jake Fischer: I really do think Kyrie Irving at this point in time that Brooklyn is the overwhelming favorite for his place to be playing next season. I think he wants to go to Los Angeles but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t go back to Brooklyn and plays the whole year out. […] I’d be surprised if he doesn’t still prefer the Lakers in free agency next summer at this point, it just doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to be a Laker this season. -via Spotify / July 20, 2022

