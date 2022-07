Kyrie Irving not the only Net who didn't want to get vaccinated?

Jake Fischer: I really do think Kyrie Irving at this point in time that Brooklyn is the overwhelming favorite for his place to be playing next season. I think he wants to go to Los Angeles but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t go back to Brooklyn and plays the whole year out. […] I’d be surprised if he doesn’t still prefer the Lakers in free agency next summer at this point, it just doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to be a Laker this season . -via Spotify / July 20, 2022