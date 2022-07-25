Celtics emerging as trade suitor for Kevin Durant

As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches a fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal, sources told ESPN. The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help to make them formidable in pursuit, sources said.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think Boston entering the fray changes Toronto’s stance on Scottie Barnes for KD. If anything, I imagine they’d be fine with Durant in Boston.
It would make the Celtics stronger now, but much weaker in a few years when Scottie is hitting his prime. – 2:52 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the Raptors are unwilling to put Scottie Barnes in a deal, Jaylen Brown is quite clearly the best player the Nets could get for KD.
That feels like the team that’s going to get this done, and a lot of other contenders are gonna be left holding the pieces. – 2:49 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Celtics get Durant and the Lakers get Kyrie, Lakers-Celtics becomes a Christmas Day lock and probably the most anticipated regular-season game since… well it’s been awhile. – 2:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Note: Kevin Durant makes roughly $15 million more than Jaylen Brown. Boston would have to send out some more salary to make that trade plausible.
Derrick White makes the most sense. He balances out the salary and Brogdon makes him redundant. – 2:41 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
There’s some poetry in the Nets trading KD to the Celtics if it happens – 2:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who ya got?
Steph Jordan
Klay Harper
Durant Pippen
Iggy Kukoc
Draymond Rodman pic.twitter.com/MIstdm54hd – 11:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD has no chill 🤣
(h/t @NBAMemes, @Kevin Durant) pic.twitter.com/0KDBzLnEes – 3:52 PM
KD has no chill 🤣
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:37 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Former Nets All-Star hopes Durant and Irving stick around: ‘Let’s give it one more run’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:24 AM
The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have been well-known in their varying degrees of interest in Durant, but the Celtics have also been in regular contact with the Nets, sources said. There are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players, sources said. -via ESPN / July 25, 2022
The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) — and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract. -via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN / July 25, 2022
It was the summer of 2011, and players in the National Basketball Association were in the midst of a heated lockout. At a time when players would typically be gearing up to report to NBA training camp in September, the stars were looking for any morsel of competition to keep their skills sharp. Thanks to the conflict over dispersion of revenue, the salary cap and luxury tax, it resulted in generational talents such as James, Bryant and Durant making their first Drew League appearances during that remarkable summer. -via The Athletic / July 24, 2022
