Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Kevin Durant

After the Phoenix Suns matched Indiana’s $133 million maximum offer sheet to Deandre Ayton, the list of suitors for Durant became clearer. With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be all but eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Writing up my KD thoughts for @celticsblog and I’m struck by remembering that Boston traded for KG on July 31 and Kyrie Irving in mid-August.
The Celtics care not for your late-summer vacation plans. – 9:23 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaylen Brown just had the most successful season of his career and was arguably the best Celtics player in the Finals. All that just to see his name in trade talks a month later. Sheeeshh.
The NBA is a cutthroat business! – 9:01 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Think it makes sense for Boston to try to jump into KD sweepstakes using a Brown+ offer. Their title window is wide open right now. Brown only has two years of team control left. Can’t really extend his deal because his current salary is so low that he’d be leaving $ on table. – 8:58 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“Boston is among several teams that have been in regular contact with Brooklyn I’m told [on a possible Kevin Durant trade].”
—@Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/WyUI9Hlczd – 8:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
We broke down the potential KD-Jaylen Brown trade framework recently on @The Athletic, which has suddenly become a very real possibility. theathletic.com/3393996/2022/0… – 8:51 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Keeping this Celtics core together is reasonable because they are a contender and continuity matters, but if your entire stated objective is the cold pursuit of a championship, I’m not sure continuity matters as much as Kevin Durant. – 8:40 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Potential Celtics-Nets Kevin Durant blockbuster trade is possible, would be built around Boston All-Star, NBA insider says nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 8:35 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
— Celtics vs Lakers
— Battle for banner 18
— Boston vs Kyrie
— KD vs Bron
This would be an amazing Finals if it happened. pic.twitter.com/r26Va6GPId – 8:32 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jaylen Brown’s extension eligibility — and possible supermax eligibility in 23 or 24 if he rejects said extension — seems like an key driver of these recent KD trade talks. If you can’t lock Jaylen up now, trading for KD makes a lot more sense. – 8:28 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
If the Celts get KD for Jaylen+White, title is pretty much a wrap for them barring injuries. Question would then move to how they compare vs. Warriors with KD (still would take the Warriors but it’d be close) – 8:18 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If we’re to believe that part of why Durant wants out of BKN is their refusal to give his good friend Kyrie Irving a new max deal, hard to believe he’d OK a trade to Boston, given the Kyrie history there. – 8:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ll have some scattered thoughts on Boston talking Kevin Durant trades up on @celticsblog a little later this morning. Coffee first! – 7:55 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Durant talks, with Boston and everyone else, will still likely drag out. Teams want to see what kind of appetite Brooklyn has for bringing KD/Kyrie to training camp. That will determine if the Nets come off their steep asking price. – 7:52 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
What would a potential Kevin Durant trade look like with the #Celtics? Broke down the financials, potential compensation packages and much more earlier this month masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:51 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A Celtics pursuit of KD was inevitable (as noted here: si.com/nba/2022/07/01…). Durant-Tatum instantly becomes the NBA’s most lethal scoring duo. Boston would jump to the favorites in the East. The question is: How much more than Brown/picks will the C’s have to give up? – 7:50 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics reportedly engaged with Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/25/cel… – 7:25 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.
Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… – 7:18 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
MJ at No. 3?!!!! KD to Boston? The Logo vs. JJ Redick? Is Kyler worth the coin? It’s about to go down on @FTFonFS1 right now! 7:30 am ET on @FS1 @Nick Wright @kevinwildes @JennaWolfe – 7:18 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Back from vacation and I’ve NEVER been more ready to be on the air… We’ve got the KD-BOS Woj Bomb from the middle of the night, my incredibly compelling & brilliant explanation for having MJ at #3, Kyler’s contract & The Logo shooting flames! @FTFonFS1 can’t start soon enough! – 6:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think Boston entering the fray changes Toronto’s stance on Scottie Barnes for KD. If anything, I imagine they’d be fine with Durant in Boston.
It would make the Celtics stronger now, but much weaker in a few years when Scottie is hitting his prime. – 2:52 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the Raptors are unwilling to put Scottie Barnes in a deal, Jaylen Brown is quite clearly the best player the Nets could get for KD.
That feels like the team that’s going to get this done, and a lot of other contenders are gonna be left holding the pieces. – 2:49 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Celtics get Durant and the Lakers get Kyrie, Lakers-Celtics becomes a Christmas Day lock and probably the most anticipated regular-season game since… well it’s been awhile. – 2:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jaylen Brown and Ben Simmons is a really interesting start to a team.
Brooklyn would also presumably get three picks from Boston, two more from the Lakers for Kyrie, and they still have one left from Philly for the Harden trade.
They could trade for a third major piece. – 2:45 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Note: Kevin Durant makes roughly $15 million more than Jaylen Brown. Boston would have to send out some more salary to make that trade plausible.
Derrick White makes the most sense. He balances out the salary and Brogdon makes him redundant. – 2:41 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
There’s some poetry in the Nets trading KD to the Celtics if it happens – 2:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who ya got?
Steph Jordan
Klay Harper
Durant Pippen
Iggy Kukoc
Draymond Rodman pic.twitter.com/MIstdm54hd – 11:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD has no chill 🤣
(h/t @NBAMemes, @Kevin Durant) pic.twitter.com/0KDBzLnEes – 3:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:37 AM
The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022
No deal for Durant is imminent, and as August and then September loom, the real desire of interested teams will become clear to the Nets. Brooklyn’s front office, led by general manager Sean Marks, has set a high price on the Durant market while constructing a team that gives the organization confidence in its ability to contend should the team bring the roster, as is, into training camp. The onus is on the interested parties to come to the table on meeting the price for one of the NBA’s greatest ever players. The Utah Jazz moved Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package including multiple players, their 2022 first-round pick in Walker Kessler, four future first-rounders and a draft pick swap — which has somewhat increased the market value for Durant and the Nets’ desire for All-Star caliber players and picks. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022
Durant, a 12-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, asked for a trade June 30 and hasn’t backed off that request. At 33 years old, Durant has four years and $198 million left on his contract, which means Brooklyn can be patient with waiting out teams for the kind of return it believes will eventually emerge for a star player reaching the trade market in his prime. -via ESPN / July 25, 2022
As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches a fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal, sources told ESPN. The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help to make them formidable in pursuit, sources said. -via ESPN / July 25, 2022
The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have been well-known in their varying degrees of interest in Durant, but the Celtics have also been in regular contact with the Nets, sources said. There are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players, sources said. -via ESPN / July 25, 2022
The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) — and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract. -via ESPN / July 25, 2022
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Smart, Robert Williams, Derrick White, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are all under contract for next season, and the additions of Brogdon and Gallinari will push that core group to 10. The Celtics last week declined their $1.6 million option on second-year forward Sam Hauser, and league sources said the team will likely sign the sharpshooter to a longer-term deal soon. -via Boston Globe / July 1, 2022
Some players they could pursue with their trade exceptions include Will Barton, Dillon Brooks, and former Celtic Marcus Morris. The Celtics have all their future first-round picks to offer going forward, and they’ve shown a willingness to trade them when they traded one for Horford and another for White since Stevens took over. -via HoopsHype / June 17, 2022
