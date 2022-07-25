Draymond Green: 2017 Warriors would beat 1998 Bulls

Draymond Green: I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s
Source: Twitter @Money23Green
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green predicted that the 2017 Golden State Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/8a1oJ6aPVR – 6:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond Green @Money23Green
This game is being played from the free throw line and in.occasionally stepping out to the 3. – 10:26 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Learn to appreciate things for what they are. Analyze the game. And stop the unnecessary debating.
Yours Truly,
The New Media – 10:05 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s – 10:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry completed his hosting debut at the 2022 ESPYs, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with praise for his teammate. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/21/dra… – 10:00 PM
Draymond Green: Rodman was INSANE!! And John Stockton had a tough time with these dudes. Hornacek had no answer for Pip -via Twitter @Money23Green / July 25, 2022
Draymond Green: Question… When they be comparing Era’s are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era. -via Twitter @Money23Green / July 25, 2022
