Jazz, Knicks, Pacers among teams interested in deal involving Russell Westbrook

Malik Monk may no longer be a Laker, but he says his old team will be just fine with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all returning … telling TMZ Sports he thinks the big three will work things out this season. The Lake Show made news this week after reports of a three-way phone call between the superstars … in which they allegedly expressed their commitment to figuring out how to coexist. We spoke with Monk — who recently signed a 2-year, $19-million deal with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason — out at LAX on Tuesday … and he says he’s confident his old teammates can bounce back and have a better season . -via TMZ.com / July 24, 2022