Nathan Knight signed two-year, partially guaranteed contract with Minnesota

Nathan Knight signed a two-year, $3.71M contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’ll make $1.84M in 2022-23 and $2.00M in 2023-24. The first year of his contract is partially guaranteed for $350,000 while his second year is partially guaranteed for $380,718 and contains a team option.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Correction: Nathan Knight has re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a STANDARD contract, a league source tells @spotrac.
Knight had played on a Two-Way contract with the Wolves last season. – 10:45 AM

JD Shaw: The Timberwolves have re-signed big man Nathan Knight, who played 37 games with the team on a two-way deal last season. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 24, 2022

