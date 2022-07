Nathan Knight signed two-year, partially guaranteed contract with Minnesota

JD Shaw: The Timberwolves have re-signed big man Nathan Knight, who played 37 games with the team on a two-way deal last season. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 24, 2022

Correction: Nathan Knight has re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a STANDARD contract, a league source tells @spotrac Knight had played on a Two-Way contract with the Wolves last season. – 10:45 AM

