Nets hired lobbyist to push NYC mayor to change vaccine rules to exempt Kyrie Irving

It’s clear the mandate change and Irving’s stance put an end to those title hopes. Sitting second in the East on Jan. 15, the Nets dropped 16 of 21 after Durant suffered a left knee injury. They fell to eighth by the time he returned six weeks later — and Tsai took action. On Feb. 6, Irving said, “Anything can happen these next few days, the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up either before All-Star break or even just after.” Two days later — with the Nets on an eight-game losing skid — they hired ex-New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to lobby new Mayor Eric Adams about changing the mandate so Irving could play at home.
Source: Josh Kosman, Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Celtics get Durant and the Lakers get Kyrie, Lakers-Celtics becomes a Christmas Day lock and probably the most anticipated regular-season game since… well it’s been awhile. – 2:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jaylen Brown and Ben Simmons is a really interesting start to a team.
Brooklyn would also presumably get three picks from Boston, two more from the Lakers for Kyrie, and they still have one left from Philly for the Harden trade.
They could trade for a third major piece. – 2:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly wasn’t only Net who didn’t want to get vaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/24/kyr… – 10:38 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Per the NY Post: The Nets hired a lobbyist in the winter to push the NYC mayor to change the vaccine rules to exempt Kyrie Irving. The rule was changed the next month, although the local baseball teams did their share of pushing. https://t.co/Qhk2CEHIYx pic.twitter.com/jWJnq2tbwe – 10:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Inside one-line tweak to #NYC vax mandate that derailed #Nets, Kyrie Irving’s season #nba nypost.com/2022/07/24/how… via @nypostsports – 7:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Former Nets All-Star hopes Durant and Irving stick around: ‘Let’s give it one more run’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:24 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
POV: Fanspo’s trade machine as I try to concoct 5-team blockbuster trades around KD, Mitchell, Kyrie and Westbrook for the 512th time
pic.twitter.com/n9hPBWkeLr – 7:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the pros/cons of waiting out Kyrie vs. an earlier potential trade for Hield (and maybe Myles Turner?). Plus, Schröder wants to run it (“it” being “him*) back? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 2:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
New podcast episode! @ethman43 joins me to discuss:
• NBA Summer League studs and duds
• The Boston Celtics’ terrific offseason
• The top contenders entering next year
• The Kevin Durant sweepstakes
• Kyrie Irving’s future
• Donovan Mitchell to NY? podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bre… – 11:48 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We debate the merits of trading for Buddy Hield (and maybe even Myles Turner) vs. Kyrie… plus, Dennis Schröder, Part Zwei??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=npcjxP… – 5:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Should the Lakers keep waiting on Kyrie, or try for a quicker deal for Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner? How badly do they need a trade? Plus… Schröder reunion? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 11:49 AM
More on this storyline
“Kyrie wasn’t the only one on the Nets who didn’t want to get vaccinated,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Post. -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
“No one was expecting the mandate the way in which he wouldn’t be able to play. No one expected it,” a source close to Irving said. “The entire thing was that vaccination was absolutely going to be a choice and not anything that was forced. -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
“[Tsai] laid it out that you needed to be vaccinated or you can’t play,” a source close to the situation said. “A number of players did not want to get vaccinated. They all decided to get vaccinated except Kyrie. … The thinking was the players would all blink.” -via New York Post / July 24, 2022
