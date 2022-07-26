Jaylen Brown wants to remain in Boston in spite of trade talks

When WEEI’s Jermaine Wiggins claimed that Jaylen Brown told him he wouldn’t re-sign in Boston when his contract expires in 2024, Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown’s thinking told The Athletic. In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston.
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
We all understand how risky trading for Kevin Durant would be for Boston. I wrote about how risky trading for Jaylen Brown would be for Brooklyn.
On the CBA’s broken extension rules, the new TV deal, and one of the more unusual possible star trades ever.
Jaylen Brown is upset which makes the #Celtics a bad bet.
The Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics saga is a good reminder of why OKC is such a secretive organization.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/07/26/jay… – 2:13 PM
🍀 Kevin Durant/Jaylen Brown Rumors

📰 HEADLINES!
🍀 Kevin Durant/Jaylen Brown Rumors
📰 HEADLINES!
pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 1:28 PM
Trading Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown?
There’s only one concern @Brian Scalabrine has. pic.twitter.com/cLbSlMvCJH – 12:42 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I dive into every angle of the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors/reports:
Apple: apple.co/3cHdmQT
Spotify: spoti.fi/3S4Z4cP – 9:38 AM
Jaylen Brown, R.J. Barrett and what the NBA's coming cap rise means.
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– Does Boston have the best package for Kevin Durant?
– What the Celtics’ pursuit means for the Heat
– Jaylen Brown vs Tyler Herro vs Bam
– Miami’s plan B
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:56 AM
The #Celtics have dropped to +450 and are favored to win the 2022-23 #NBA championship. But their business is now public, and Jaylen Brown is shaking his head.
New Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumor podcast
YouTube version is ready: https://t.co/ReTjC1wnYl
Audio version dropping very shortly so check your apps in just a couple of minutes! pic.twitter.com/EXmg6cshwi – 10:19 PM
Would it be worth the cost for the #Celtics to deal Jaylen Brown to the #Nets for Kevin Durant?
I'd trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. How far would the Celtics be willing to go?
Jaylen Brown doesn't appear happy to have name in Durant trade rumors
As Kevin Durant situation drags on, waiting game continues for Heat as Celtics enter picture. Nets reportedly turned down a Celtics offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick
In the aftermath of Charania’s report, several league sources who spoke with The Athletic believe the Nets are looking to drive the market and avoid the kerfuffle of Durant no-showing for training camp. Toronto has thus far kept Scottie Barnes out of a Durant deal, just as the Celtics are making Jayson Tatum untouchable. The Raptors could offer some combination of Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent, Jr., and OG Anunoby, and Brooklyn may want to get all of them with plenty of draft capital as well. -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022
Clutch Points: “l do think Jaylen Brown’s frustrated. He’s a straight up ‘dawg’ & I think he’ll be able to brush off these rumors & play well with Boston if they don’t land KD.” Chris Broussard on Jaylen Brown’s relationship with Boston after the KD trade rumors 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uslHkd3oX -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 26, 2022
One reason that could motivate the Celtics to pursue a Durant trade is if they have an indication that Brown isn’t long for Boston. Brown will be extension-eligible on October 1, 2022 for a base of $110.8 million. He will almost certainly not sign it since it is way below his market value, and he should command maximum level offers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. He also still has a chance to qualify for the supermax over the next two years if he earns All-NBA honors, but only with the Celtics. The Celtics need to send $35.2 million in outgoing salary to match for Durant in a trade. Including Brown and either White or Smart gets them there. They are currently projected to have a $59 million luxury tax payment once they reach 15 players. Trading that package for Durant would keep their projected penalty in that same range. -via HoopsHype / July 26, 2022
