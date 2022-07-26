Jayson Tatum on KD trade talks: I love our team, I love the guys that we got

Jayson Tatum was questioned about the possibility of him teaming up with Durant as well if Boston made the deal. “I’ve played with him during the Olympics,” Tatum said of Durant. “He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.”
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Ian Begley @IanBegley
At NYC Point God premier in Manhattan, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked about reports of BOS talking to BKN about Kevin Durant trade. Tatum says he loves current BOS team, adds that it’s not his job to make trade decisions. Says he doesn’t necessarily believe reports (1/2) – 8:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum full remarks to reporters in NYC tonight about Kevin Durant trade rumors and Jaylen Brown reportedly being included in an offer: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum to reporters at Point Gods movie premiere when asked about Kevin Durant trade rumors: “I’ve played with him during the Olympics. He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.” – 8:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jayson Tatum, at the premiere of the Showtime doc “Point Gods” in NYC makes it clear he doesn’t want to get involved in all the speculation surrounding the Celtics right now. “I love our team.” – 7:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
At NYC Point God premier in Manhattan, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked about reports of BOS talking to BKN about a trade for Kevin Durant. Tatum says that he loves the current Celts team. – 7:52 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Getting KD to Boston
🏀 Would a Tatum-Durant duo put the Celtics over the top?
🏀 Teams interested in Donovan Mitchell
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/615ZUD… – 2:57 PM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
Fire @ruffles @slamkicks #FlaminHot #OwnYourRidges #Ruffles_Ambassador pic.twitter.com/Qg1SYQrJUE – 6:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Celtics beat the Bucks because Milwaukee’s 2nd-best player was hurt and now all of the sudden they’re too good to trade Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for KEVIN FREAKING DURANT?
Tatum and Durant is frightening.
The rest of the NBA should be hoping that doesn’t happen. – 10:57 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
If the Celtics were able to pull off acquiring Kevin Durant, they would have all these players under contract through at least 2025:
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams
Malcolm Brogdon
Marcus Smart or Derrick White – 10:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant in year 5:
— 28/8/4
— 50/39/86%
— 3rd All-Star selection
— 1st Team All-NBA
— 23 years old
— First Finals appearance
Tatum in year 5:
— 27/8/4
— 45/35/85%
— 3rd All-Star selection
— 1st Team All-NBA
— 23 years old
— First Finals appearance pic.twitter.com/zr86vpNz4w – 9:57 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A Celtics pursuit of KD was inevitable (as noted here: si.com/nba/2022/07/01…). Durant-Tatum instantly becomes the NBA’s most lethal scoring duo. Boston would jump to the favorites in the East. The question is: How much more than Brown/picks will the C’s have to give up? – 7:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a player under 25 years old this season:
28.4 — Luka Doncic, Trae Young
27.4 — Ja Morant
26.9 — Jayson Tatum
The league is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/FCoA0ZMMS7 – 11:25 AM
Jayson Tatum also responded to the suggestion that Paul Pierce said the team didn’t need to make a move for Durant. “We got two new pieces,” Tatum said. “I love our team. I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don’t put that hat on to make decision.” -via Booth Newspapers / July 26, 2022
“I don’t believe everything I see on TV,” Tatum said of Brown’s reported inclusion in an offer for Durant by Boston. “I’ve seen some (expletive) about me that was a lie. You never really know what is true and what’s not true.” -via Booth Newspapers / July 26, 2022
In the aftermath of Charania’s report, several league sources who spoke with The Athletic believe the Nets are looking to drive the market and avoid the kerfuffle of Durant no-showing for training camp. Toronto has thus far kept Scottie Barnes out of a Durant deal, just as the Celtics are making Jayson Tatum untouchable. The Raptors could offer some combination of Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent, Jr., and OG Anunoby, and Brooklyn may want to get all of them with plenty of draft capital as well. -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022
