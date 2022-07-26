Juan Hernangomez to Toronto

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Juan Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bo Cruz, er, Juancho Hernangomez reportedly near contract with Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/26/bo-…1:14 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez reportedly has a new team https://t.co/fP90W68PqF pic.twitter.com/sGswKoQQuX1:11 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Where’s Juancho? Hustling to 🇨🇦! – 12:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sources: Juancho Hernangomez recently made his screen acting debut in an Adam Sandler Netflix vehicle – 12:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. – 12:16 PM

Shams Charania: Utah is waiving forward Juan Hernangomez, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2022
Keith Smith: Juancho Hernangomez’s contract will become fully guaranteed at $7.3M if he’s not waived by the Utah Jazz today. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 30, 2022
“Anthony [Edwards] tried to dunk on me so hard. He almost broke the ball. I told Ant, ‘man I got to block you’ he said ‘there is no way I let you block me.’” @theantedwards_ was supposed to get blocked by @juanchiviris41 in ‘HUSTLE’ and he was NOT having it 😭 @AdamSandler -via Twitter / June 16, 2022

