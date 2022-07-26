Long-term deal for Jaylen Nowell?

Long-term deal for Jaylen Nowell?

Main Rumors

Long-term deal for Jaylen Nowell?

July 26, 2022- by

By |

More on this storyline

Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves have exercised the options for both Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell, sources told @TheAthletic. Expected moves for two good players who will each be under contract for about $1.9 million next season. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / June 29, 2022
But Finch threw a third name into that group, one the Wolves haven’t thrown around before when they have talked about franchise cornerstone pieces — Jaylen Nowell. Nowell, who has a team option for next season, will be entering his fourth season after averaging 8.5 points in 62 games a season ago. “We saw in short stints out there what he’s able to do,” Finch said. “He’s an x-factor, he’s a game-changer. I think everybody needs that. He has the ability to create his own basket, he has the ability to attack switching. He’s actually an underrated playmaker.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 29, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home