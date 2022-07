Long-term deal for Jaylen Nowell?

But Finch threw a third name into that group, one the Wolves haven’t thrown around before when they have talked about franchise cornerstone pieces — Jaylen Nowell. Nowell, who has a team option for next season, will be entering his fourth season after averaging 8.5 points in 62 games a season ago. “We saw in short stints out there what he’s able to do,” Finch said. “He’s an x-factor, he’s a game-changer. I think everybody needs that. He has the ability to create his own basket, he has the ability to attack switching. He’s actually an underrated playmaker.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 29, 2022