Miami Heat out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes?

When WEEI’s Jermaine Wiggins claimed that Jaylen Brown told him he wouldn’t re-sign in Boston when his contract expires in 2024, Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown’s thinking told The Athletic. In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston . -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022

Many around the league believe the Durant sweepstakes will drag on — possibly into training camp or even the regular season — as Brooklyn waits for the massive return it’s looking for and other teams wait for the Nets to potentially lower their asking price. According to a source, the Heat could revisit a potential trade for Durant if it becomes a more realistic option down the road but is not in a holding pattern awaiting clarity from the Nets . -via Miami Herald / July 26, 2022

Celtics defensive rating last season with the Defensive Player of the Year on and off the court…On court: 105.2Off court: 105.2Marcus Smart is really good. But when your team defense is that elite, he shouldn’t be a sticking point that precludes from landing Kevin Durant. – 7:05 PM

Would it be worth the cost for the #Celtics to deal Jaylen Brown to the #Nets for Kevin Durant? bostonglobe.com/2022/07/25/spo… via @BostonGlobe

I will say on the KD/Jaylen stuff: people are kinda acting like Derrick White is just a salary throw-in, and that’s not true. He was ENORMOUS for Boston last year. One of the better connective players in the NBA. Super unselfish. Awesome defender. Allows them to stay big at PG. – 8:16 PM

The Celtics are indeed looming as a Kevin Durant suitor. But Boston’s early conversations—as with PHX, MIA, TOR, et al—fell short of the Nets’ lofty asking price, sources said, and no trade talk for Durant has gained momentum since early July @BR_NBA

Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:20 AM

Mailbag! Unpacking the latest with Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, a KPJ extension in Houston, why I like Sacramento to make the (gulp) playoffs and more. si.com/nba/2022/07/26…

New: Brad Stevens has operated very successfully in the shadows during his tenure as Celtics president of basketball operations, which makes what comes next in the Kevin Durant saga all the more intriguing: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

We all understand how risky trading for Kevin Durant would be for Boston. I wrote about how risky trading for Jaylen Brown would be for Brooklyn.On the CBA’s broken extension rules, the new TV deal, and one of the more unusual possible star trades ever.

NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat looking ahead, remains disinclined to trade Adebayo for Durant, per sources. Where things stand and Heat’s position on this roster: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

