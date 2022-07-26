Miami Heat out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes?

While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation. Though the Nets would have interest in Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, the Heat has not included Adebayo in offers for Durant and appears disinclined to do so.
Source: Miami Herald
The Ringer
Where should the Celtics draw the line when it comes to trade packages for KD?
📼: https://t.co/oLK4U31tKa pic.twitter.com/aiOKGrBmnR – 7:11 PM
Ira Winderman
ASK IRA: Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga?
NBA Math
Barry Jackson
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat looking ahead, remains disinclined to trade Adebayo for Durant, per sources.
Jake Fischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Jared Weiss is now live on @getcallin.
A deep dive on KD and Boston, additional conversation, of course, about Brooklyn and Kyrie, the Lakers, Phoenix, Toronto, the Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/ygnHXDmSMK – 5:21 PM
Sam Quinn
We all understand how risky trading for Kevin Durant would be for Boston. I wrote about how risky trading for Jaylen Brown would be for Brooklyn.
On the CBA’s broken extension rules, the new TV deal, and one of the more unusual possible star trades ever.
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-k… – 4:52 PM
Brian Robb
New: Brad Stevens has operated very successfully in the shadows during his tenure as Celtics president of basketball operations, which makes what comes next in the Kevin Durant saga all the more intriguing:
The Vertical
"I dapped up KD, bro! I'm not washing my hand for a month!" 😂
KD made this kid's day 🙌
KD made this kid’s day 🙌
(via glamisme/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZfgkP5PsBo – 4:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss how a Durant-to-Celtics trade could prevent the Lakers from getting Kyrie, and Austin Reaves' quest for a new nickname.
youtube.com/watch?v=UMPrhN… – 4:35 PM
Ryan McDonald
What Draymond Green and Kevin Durant said about the 1998 Jazz-Bulls Finals matchup
Chris Mannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: Unpacking the Kevin Durant/Celtics trade chatter w/@Chris Forsberg; Knicks offseason, Donovan Mitchell trade price w/@Ian Begley
Chris Vernon
Me and @Kevin O'Connor recorded this. Its about Jaylen/ Durant and other things that some have called "very pertinent"
The Ringer
🏀 Getting KD to Boston
🏀 Would a Tatum-Durant duo put the Celtics over the top?
🏀 Teams interested in Donovan Mitchell
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/615ZUD… – 2:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA
Listen to today's episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🍀 Kevin Durant/Jaylen Brown Rumors
📰 HEADLINES!
🍀 Kevin Durant/Jaylen Brown Rumors
📰 HEADLINES!
pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 1:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA
Trading Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown?
There’s only one concern @Brian Scalabrine has. pic.twitter.com/cLbSlMvCJH – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman
ASK IRA: Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga?
Chris Broussard
How realistic is a Kevin Durant-to-Boston trade? Will the Cardinals eventually regret the Kyler Murray deal? Why Stafford still isn't a Tier 1 QB & more! Guests: @Gary Washburn
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:32 AM
Chris Mannix
Mailbag! Unpacking the latest with Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, a KPJ extension in Houston, why I like Sacramento to make the (gulp) playoffs and more.
StatMuse
Most 50-point games by active players:
23 — James Harden
14 — LeBron James
12 — Damian Lillard
10 — Steph Curry
9 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/pTkKuvtwBe – 10:52 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers
Tuesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! Why the Celtics aggressively pursuing Kevin Durant might hurt the Lakers' chances of getting Kyrie Irving. Plus, Austin Reaves wants a new nickname.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/doe… – 10:48 AM
Zach Lowe
From overnight: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I dive into every angle of the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors/reports:
Apple: apple.co/3cHdmQT
Spotify: spoti.fi/3S4Z4cP – 9:38 AM
Wes Goldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– Does Boston have the best package for Kevin Durant?
– What the Celtics’ pursuit means for the Heat
– Jaylen Brown vs Tyler Herro vs Bam
– Miami’s plan B
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:56 AM
Chris Forsberg
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
ESPN’s @Nick Friedell thinks the Celtics should go all in for Kevin Durant. I continue to balk. Digesting the latest on the KD sweepstakes.
📺 https://t.co/5wmZq5H6LW pic.twitter.com/9D5QDxEMPr – 8:44 AM
Anthony Chiang
As Kevin Durant situation drags on, waiting game continues for Heat and rest of NBA
Ira Winderman
Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga? Latest "Ask Ira"
Sirius XM NBA
Boston reportedly has an interest in Kevin Durant!
@TermineRadio says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. pic.twitter.com/7dpLLZdKot – 8:00 AM
Keith Pompey
'Discussing Tyrese Maxey's ceiling for upcoming season, Ben Simmons' latest video and Celtics' trade proposal for Kevin Durant ' by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers
Jake Fischer
The Celtics are indeed looming as a Kevin Durant suitor. But Boston's early conversations—as with PHX, MIA, TOR, et al—fell short of the Nets' lofty asking price, sources said, and no trade talk for Durant has gained momentum since early July @BR_NBA:
Rylan Stiles
Our good friends over @betonline_ag have OKC as +2200 to land Kevin Durant.
John Karalis
New Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumor podcast with me & @Tom Westerholm
YouTube version is ready: https://t.co/ReTjC1wnYl
Audio version dropping very shortly so check your apps in just a couple of minutes! pic.twitter.com/EXmg6cshwi – 10:19 PM
Sam Vecenie
I will say on the KD/Jaylen stuff: people are kinda acting like Derrick White is just a salary throw-in, and that's not true. He was ENORMOUS for Boston last year. One of the better connective players in the NBA. Super unselfish. Awesome defender. Allows them to stay big at PG.
Gary Washburn
Would it be worth the cost for the #Celtics to deal Jaylen Brown to the #Nets for Kevin Durant?
Micah Adams
Celtics defensive rating last season with the Defensive Player of the Year on and off the court…
On court: 105.2
Off court: 105.2
Marcus Smart is really good. But when your team defense is that elite, he shouldn’t be a sticking point that precludes from landing Kevin Durant. – 7:05 PM
Celtics defensive rating last season with the Defensive Player of the Year on and off the court…
On court: 105.2
Off court: 105.2
Marcus Smart is really good. But when your team defense is that elite, he shouldn’t be a sticking point that precludes from landing Kevin Durant. – 7:05 PM
Vivek Jacob
Updated KD odds, via @betonline_ag. Raptors behind new favourite Celtics, Warriors, Suns, Heat, and Blazers.
NBA Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Implications of the Boston Celtics Maybe, Possibly, Potentially Joining the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
🎧 https://t.co/cvSWKDYjv0
🍎 https://t.co/gRpZXB5N45
✳️ https://t.co/oyLom8Y8Y6
📺 https://t.co/EHpNhTpJyz pic.twitter.com/fH1WeI4uig – 6:31 PM
Many around the league believe the Durant sweepstakes will drag on — possibly into training camp or even the regular season — as Brooklyn waits for the massive return it's looking for and other teams wait for the Nets to potentially lower their asking price. According to a source, the Heat could revisit a potential trade for Durant if it becomes a more realistic option down the road but is not in a holding pattern awaiting clarity from the Nets. -via Miami Herald / July 26, 2022
When WEEI's Jermaine Wiggins claimed that Jaylen Brown told him he wouldn't re-sign in Boston when his contract expires in 2024, Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown's thinking told The Athletic. In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston. -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022
In the aftermath of Charania's report, several league sources who spoke with The Athletic believe the Nets are looking to drive the market and avoid the kerfuffle of Durant no-showing for training camp. Toronto has thus far kept Scottie Barnes out of a Durant deal, just as the Celtics are making Jayson Tatum untouchable. The Raptors could offer some combination of Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent, Jr., and OG Anunoby, and Brooklyn may want to get all of them with plenty of draft capital as well. -via The Athletic / July 26, 2022
