Minnesota not an option for Russell Westbrook

Darren Woolfson: We begin with Brian Windhorst, who’s been on this podcast a lot. He floated on his podcast that the Wolves had been mentioned as a potential trade partner for Russell Westbrook. I do not doubt his information. What I can tell you is, I feel very strong in saying that the LA Lakers, Rob Pelinka, initiated that dialog. I also feel very, very, very, very, very confident in suggesting that Russell Westbrook is not coming to the Timberwolves, that is not a trade that you need to foresee thinking about actually happening. Just get it out of your realm of possibilities in your Wolf-centric brain. Russell Westbrook is not landing here.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Talks between the Lakers/Pacers for Buddy Hield/Myles Turner-Westbrook/picks have stalled. Are the Lakers screwing up the negotiations? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Evan Sidery @esidery
There’s an opportunity on the table for the Lakers to instantly change their title hopes. However, they’re balking at a fair price.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Talking Durant, Mitchell, Westbrook rumors, and taking questions about the rookie crop and Paul Coffey (!) live now.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
POV: Fanspo’s trade machine as I try to concoct 5-team blockbuster trades around KD, Mitchell, Kyrie and Westbrook for the 512th time
StatMuse @statmuse
Regular season leaders over the last 10 seasons:
PTS — James Harden
REB — Andre Drummond
AST — Russell Westbrook
STL — Chris Paul
BLK — Anthony Davis
FG — LeBron James
3P — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/VYP1d7uxcG – 3:38 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The precise draft compensation that the Lakers have pitched to this point is not yet known in full, but my best approximation is that they have made one of their two future first-round picks available in combination with multiple (likely two) second-rounders. It has been reported elsewhere that the Lakers are prepared to surrender one of their oft-discussed available firsts (in 2027 and 2029) with little-to-no-protections in such a deal, but I need to stress that I haven’t heard such specificity yet from my own sources. My sense is that the Lakers would have some level of trepidation giving up even one completely unprotected first when Turner (whom they definitely like) is on the final year of his contract and could immediately leave L.A. in free agency next summer barring an extension. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 26, 2022
Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams who have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said. There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022
Malik Monk may no longer be a Laker, but he says his old team will be just fine with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all returning … telling TMZ Sports he thinks the big three will work things out this season. The Lake Show made news this week after reports of a three-way phone call between the superstars … in which they allegedly expressed their commitment to figuring out how to coexist. We spoke with Monk — who recently signed a 2-year, $19-million deal with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason — out at LAX on Tuesday … and he says he’s confident his old teammates can bounce back and have a better season. -via TMZ.com / July 24, 2022
