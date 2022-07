Teams hopeful Brooklyn may have to lower its terms for trading Kevin Durant

It is also clear that Walker holds the Celtics in a special place in his heart. Like the rest of us, the 45-year-old caught wind of reports linking Boston to a Kevin Durant trade that will potentially send Jaylen Brown in the opposite direction. Let’s just say that Walker isn’t happy about this prospect (h/t Johnnie Martinez of sportskeeda): “I am so disappointed this morning because I think this is a terrible decision,” Walker said. “This will be a terrible decision to go in, and I know people will be like, ‘This is Kevin Durant. This is arguably a top three player in the league! Of course, you make a trade for that.’ You don’t tear up what you’ve worked so hard to build.” -via Clutch Points / July 26, 2022