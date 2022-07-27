Draymond Green wants a max contract extension but Warriors have no plan to offer him one right now

Draymond Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length. After playing like the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner before injury shortened his regular season, after helping lead the Warriors to a fourth championship in eight seasons, Green is convinced the core of the Warriors’ dynasty is worth every possible penny, and that definitely includes him.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond Green has a deep resume:
9/7/5
4x All-Star
2x All-NBA
7x All-Defense
1x DPOY
2x Gold Medalist
4x NBA Champion
And a podcast host. pic.twitter.com/Z1czEOVkCe – 11:43 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications.
They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.
✍🏽 with @Anthony Slater
https://t.co/Mx74CjCDgy pic.twitter.com/bxzZrQFSac – 10:14 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors have four high-profile extension candidates, deepening tax concerns and a two-timeline plan set for a financial collision.
The latest intel on Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.
Full report with @Marcus Thompson theathletic.com/3452144/2022/0… – 10:10 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins in a season by a player:
73 — Draymond Green
Only 7 players in NBA history have won more than 70. pic.twitter.com/UgGxZEv1Gd – 9:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
StatMuse @statmuse
Who ya got?
Steph Jordan
Klay Harper
Durant Pippen
Iggy Kukoc
Draymond Rodman pic.twitter.com/MIstdm54hd – 11:19 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
More on this storyline
Including this coming season, a max extension would lock in Green for $164.2 million over the next five seasons. He’d turn 37 years old in the final season. All indications, though, are that the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension. The typical pattern of this Golden State front office is to extend with one year remaining. Even Stephen Curry waited until one year remained before signing his max extension last offseason. Green has two years remaining on the maximum extension he signed in 2019. While he could opt out a year earlier, the Warriors’ current preference is to talk extension with Green next summer. -via The Athletic / July 27, 2022
While his desire is to remain with the Warriors, Green is said to be willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants. That’s a risk Warriors’ management appears willing to take. Green playing this season with a chip on his shoulder, motivated by proving to the league he deserves a max contact, could have a positive on-court impact. -via The Athletic / July 27, 2022
Perhaps a bigger concern is how the NBA Finals MVP would feel about Green not getting an extension. Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s. -via The Athletic / July 27, 2022
