James Harden on re-signing with Sixers: This is where I want to win and have the pieces to accomplish that

Lauren Rosen: James Harden on returning to the @Philadelphia 76ers: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal.”
Source: Twitter @LaurenMRosen
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official, James Harden re-signs with 76ers on 1+1, $68.6 million deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/27/its… – 6:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Here are quotes from Josh Harris, James Harden, Doc Rivers, and Daryl Morey now that the Harden re-signing is official. Philadelphia’s starting lineup had a 20.2 net rating with Harden. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Oto4tE7xB8 – 5:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
[20 minutes late] The Sixers have officially re-signed James Harden, the team announces.
I had a gut feeling that it would go official one of these days while I was getting in a power nap, and now I have to save my naps for retirement to avoid missing these bits of news. – 5:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Now that Harden coming back is locked in, re-upping this story on what I think are reasonable goals for him to strive for this season phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ja… – 5:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Daryl Morey (@Daryl Morey) on James Harden’s return to the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“James Harden is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer. His mission is to win an NBA title and we’re thrilled that he will continue that journey here in Philadelphia.” – 5:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey’s quote on James Harden re-signing with the #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/2Bqmq5PG9H – 5:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers’ quote on James Harden re-signing with the #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/DLnLbUV1lY – 5:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia” – James Harden after re-signing with #Sixers – 5:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Quotes from James Harden on his new two-year, $68 million deal to stay with the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/NQtLNiPdhb – 5:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/raUAfznUhD – 5:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers announce the re-signing of James Harden. pic.twitter.com/63l88Kqmmx – 5:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers announce the James Harden re-signing: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. – 5:04 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris on Harden’s return:
“James stands out as an elite playmaker and feared scorer, and his commitment to the team reflects his dedication to bring a championship to this city.” – 5:03 PM
76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris on Harden’s return:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers announce James Harden has officially re-signed, highlighted by a lengthy list of his accomplishments: pic.twitter.com/8tFhrVHcvt – 5:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on returning to the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal.” – 5:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official:
James Harden has re-signed with the team. – 5:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Top 25 Point Guards of 2022-23 ranked by @Jorge Sierra:
#9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only players above him: Luka, Curry, Ja, Trae, Dame, CP3, Harden & Kyrie.
#24: Josh Giddey. Sandwiched between Lowry, DLo & Westbrook.
Every player #1-13 has been an All Star besides SGA. – 6:48 PM
