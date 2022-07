Warriors an option for Carmelo Anthony?

Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bulpett says the likelihood of Anthony staying put could rest with coach Darvin Ham. The team has made an effort to get younger this offseason, but Ham could seek some veteran stability on the back end of the rotation. “I think he’s one of the guys who will be one of the last pieces to be decided,” Bulpett said in a video interview. “When teams finish making or finding out what moves they can or, maybe more important, cannot make this summer, and they are getting ready for the season, it’s, ‘OK, this is what our roster looks like.’ There’s a player out here, but does he fit with what you’re trying to do? I think it’s going to take a while for Carmelo, unless Darvin Ham says, ‘Yes, I see a role for this guy and I want him.’ At this point, Carmelo is coming in at a reasonable number. -via Heavy.com / July 27, 2022