Brandon Ingram not available in potential Kevin Durant trade

Michael Scotto: If the Nets trade Kevin Durant, it could mean the end of Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn as well. There’s a school of thought from some that Brooklyn could get under the luxury tax by moving both Durant and Irving. While Nets owner Joe Tsai has clearly shown a willingness to pay the luxury tax for a championship-contending team, it may appeal less to him if the team is merely a playoff-caliber team. I don’t think deep down in their hearts within the organization that the Nets want to move Durant. That’s why the asking price is so exorbitant. I think, deep down, the Nets want Durant and Irving to come back and give it another shot. You’ve got Ben Simmons, who’s your third piece, they’ve added TJ Warren, they brought back Nicolas Claxton, Joe Harris is coming back healthy, and you’ve got a full season of Seth Curry. -via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype / July 28, 2022