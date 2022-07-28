Charles Barkley: Stephen Curry and Isiah Thomas are the best point guards of all time

But after acknowledging Stephen Curry was the primary force behind four Warriors championships in an eight-year span, Charles served up a rather provocative comparison. “I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas,” Charles Barkley said. “He’s at the table in the Hall of Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game.”
Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Sports
Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
@Monte Poole catches up with Charles Barkley to talk Steph Curry and all things Warriors, then myself and Monte do a deep dive into the *entire* offseason so far https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/72dG3hawSX – 12:59 PM
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
@Monte Poole catches up with Charles Barkley to talk Steph Curry and all things Warriors, then myself and Monte do a deep dive into the *entire* offseason so far https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/72dG3hawSX – 12:59 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On Wednesday, Steph and Ayesha Curry hit the baseball diamond for the first pitch at the A’s vs. Astros game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/27/wat… – 10:00 AM
On Wednesday, Steph and Ayesha Curry hit the baseball diamond for the first pitch at the A’s vs. Astros game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/27/wat… – 10:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes
⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf
🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/7ZQcrAzChh – 9:58 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes
⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf
🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/7ZQcrAzChh – 9:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry on future plans: “I want this to be my one and only home” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/ste… – 8:01 AM
Stephen Curry on future plans: “I want this to be my one and only home” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/ste… – 8:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Oh my word this is a NASTY pk by Sac Republic’s Maalique Foster!!! Of course he follows it with a Steph Curry “night night”, now officially the coldest celly in sports. #USOpenCup 🎥@opencup pic.twitter.com/UUR3A2ghzf – 3:24 AM
Oh my word this is a NASTY pk by Sac Republic’s Maalique Foster!!! Of course he follows it with a Steph Curry “night night”, now officially the coldest celly in sports. #USOpenCup 🎥@opencup pic.twitter.com/UUR3A2ghzf – 3:24 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Researching Will Clark’s 1985 draft class, I took note of Baltimore’s intriguing 14th round pick: Dell Curry, pitcher. Yes, that Dell Curry, father of Steph. How history might have changed had he signed, and he wanted to, but his own father made him stay in college and hoops. – 5:15 PM
Researching Will Clark’s 1985 draft class, I took note of Baltimore’s intriguing 14th round pick: Dell Curry, pitcher. Yes, that Dell Curry, father of Steph. How history might have changed had he signed, and he wanted to, but his own father made him stay in college and hoops. – 5:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns getting ‘great one’ in Damion Lee, says former #Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:31 PM
#Suns getting ‘great one’ in Damion Lee, says former #Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career 3P% on 5+ 3PA all-time:
43.5 — Desmond Bane
42.8 — Stephen Curry
41.7 — Klay Thompson
41.5 — JJ Redick pic.twitter.com/UdbrAa4hAa – 1:25 PM
Highest career 3P% on 5+ 3PA all-time:
43.5 — Desmond Bane
42.8 — Stephen Curry
41.7 — Klay Thompson
41.5 — JJ Redick pic.twitter.com/UdbrAa4hAa – 1:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns getting ‘great one’ in Damion Lee, says brother-in-law, former Golden State #Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry (w/video) #DubNation https://t.co/DkJRSrU6b2 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/CfjYI1Rxfv – 11:01 AM
Phoenix #Suns getting ‘great one’ in Damion Lee, says brother-in-law, former Golden State #Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry (w/video) #DubNation https://t.co/DkJRSrU6b2 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/CfjYI1Rxfv – 11:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter playoff points in the last 5 seasons:
424 — Chris Paul
398 — Steph Curry
391 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
388 — Jayson Tatum
353 — Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/cuXx9xbNzE – 11:00 AM
Most 4th quarter playoff points in the last 5 seasons:
424 — Chris Paul
398 — Steph Curry
391 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
388 — Jayson Tatum
353 — Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/cuXx9xbNzE – 11:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 8:00 PM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 8:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Top 25 Point Guards of 2022-23 ranked by @Jorge Sierra:
#9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only players above him: Luka, Curry, Ja, Trae, Dame, CP3, Harden & Kyrie.
#24: Josh Giddey. Sandwiched between Lowry, DLo & Westbrook.
Every player #1-13 has been an All Star besides SGA. – 6:48 PM
Top 25 Point Guards of 2022-23 ranked by @Jorge Sierra:
#9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only players above him: Luka, Curry, Ja, Trae, Dame, CP3, Harden & Kyrie.
#24: Josh Giddey. Sandwiched between Lowry, DLo & Westbrook.
Every player #1-13 has been an All Star besides SGA. – 6:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 50-point games by active players:
23 — James Harden
14 — LeBron James
12 — Damian Lillard
10 — Steph Curry
9 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/pTkKuvtwBe – 10:52 AM
Most 50-point games by active players:
23 — James Harden
14 — LeBron James
12 — Damian Lillard
10 — Steph Curry
9 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/pTkKuvtwBe – 10:52 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to win 65+ games in 3 different seasons:
Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Steph Curry
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/stFDw9KsoG – 7:19 PM
Players to win 65+ games in 3 different seasons:
Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Steph Curry
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/stFDw9KsoG – 7:19 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
2️⃣9️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ fam in the Bay!! What a special group. Still in awe of what our @2974Collection has become. From an idea, to the actual NFT, to a celebration w/ friends. Love to @FTX_Official for helping bring this dream to light. Thanks to everyone for joining me on this journey! 🙌🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/MWu5lQZ8Ku – 6:22 PM
2️⃣9️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ fam in the Bay!! What a special group. Still in awe of what our @2974Collection has become. From an idea, to the actual NFT, to a celebration w/ friends. Love to @FTX_Official for helping bring this dream to light. Thanks to everyone for joining me on this journey! 🙌🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/MWu5lQZ8Ku – 6:22 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
No. 1 at the Box Office!! @JordanPeele gave us another classic with @nopemovie. Say…YUP 🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/s3GqpVZJzo – 2:18 PM
No. 1 at the Box Office!! @JordanPeele gave us another classic with @nopemovie. Say…YUP 🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/s3GqpVZJzo – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
Whoa. What about that guy in Los Angeles, the conductor of “Showtime” for the Lakers of the 1980s? “Magic Johnson is a little unique because he’s a 6-foot-10 point guard,” Barkley said. “He played it differently. But I put Steph right up there with Isiah Thomas as the best little guards to ever play the game.” -via NBC Sports / July 28, 2022
Including this coming season, a max extension would lock in Green for $164.2 million over the next five seasons. He’d turn 37 years old in the final season. All indications, though, are that the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension. The typical pattern of this Golden State front office is to extend with one year remaining. Even Stephen Curry waited until one year remained before signing his max extension last offseason. Green has two years remaining on the maximum extension he signed in 2019. While he could opt out a year earlier, the Warriors’ current preference is to talk extension with Green next summer. -via The Athletic / July 27, 2022
Perhaps a bigger concern is how the NBA Finals MVP would feel about Green not getting an extension. Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s. -via The Athletic / July 27, 2022
Charles Barkley did that Monday during an interview with Dan Patrick, where he openly talked about possibly joining the LIV Golf Tour and leaving TNT. In addition to saying, “Of course it’s about the money” and that LIV would have to give him an “astronomical” deal to get him to leave Turner Sports, Barkley gave Patrick a bunch of information about where he stands with TNT and LIV. -via Sports Illustrated / July 25, 2022
Turner has not reached out or spoken to Barkley about his future. “They’ve been very quiet,” said Barkley. Barkley told Patrick he makes around $20 million per year between Turner and sponsorships. If LIV offered $60 million annually, Barkley would take the LIV offer. -via Sports Illustrated / July 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.