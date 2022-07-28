Dwight Howard ready to join WWE?

Arash Markazi: Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dwight Howard’s entrance music as a wrestler is going to be tracks from his Kidz Bop album ‘Shoot for the Stars’ (2010) – 6:57 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Yes. I’m back with Chad after a dozen years! Rip City Drive with Dwight and @ChadinRipCity from 3-6 daily pic.twitter.com/maSwN1e3DQ – 6:18 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB – 6:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Discussing 76ers’ team bonding; why Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard are Hall of Famers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5839796827 – 11:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Discussing 76ers’ team bonding; why centers Joel Embiid and Dwight Howar… youtu.be/lWhFneuNsIA via @YouTube – 10:48 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dwight Howard being a Hall of Famer isn’t really a question, right? He’s a no doubt first ballot guy. He was completely dominant for a decade. Not sure if he really believes making the HoF is actually in doubt. – 9:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero can eventually develop into the type of face of the franchise star they haven’t had since Dwight Howard left town. In the short-term, his arrival has already brought the young team even closer together. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:36 PM
Arash Markazi: Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv -via Twitter @ArashMarkazi / July 28, 2022
ScoopB: Dwight Howard believes he is a Hall of Famer: “It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.” -via Twitter / July 27, 2022
Leb: Scoop B on Spotify Live: “I reached out to Dwight (Howard) directly and I’ll tell you that there is mutual interest between him and the Brooklyn Nets.” (@ScoopB) -via Twitter / July 26, 2022
