Isaiah Thomas back to Charlotte?

Jake Fischer: Kemba Walker to Charlotte is a really nice story. I think it’s very possible. But it doesn’t sound close right now. And I know the Hornets are looking into Isaiah Thomas.
Source: Apple Podcasts

StatMuse @statmuse
Charlotte Hornets Win% last season:
70.6 — With Isaiah Thomas
47.7 — Without Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/uY01gS8e8O3:29 PM

Shams Charania: Hornets considering reunion with a former franchise cornerstone, among free-agent options, sources say: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 25, 2022
Isaiah Thomas: Heard that before lol -via Twitter @basketballtalk / June 16, 2022

