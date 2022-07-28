Isaiah Thomas back to Charlotte?

Jake Fischer: Kemba Walker to Charlotte is a really nice story. I think it’s very possible. But it doesn’t sound close right now. And I know the Hornets are looking into Isaiah Thomas.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Charlotte Hornets Win% last season:
70.6 — With Isaiah Thomas
47.7 — Without Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/uY01gS8e8O – 3:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets Win% last season:
70.6 — With Isaiah Thomas
47.7 — Without Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/uY01gS8e8O – 3:29 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Hornets considering reunion with a former franchise cornerstone, among free-agent options, sources say: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.