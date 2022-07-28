Jazz not interested in RJ Barrett

Jake Fischer: I’ve heard pretty consistently the Jazz don’t really have much interest in trading for RJ Barrett and paying for him.
Herro almost suffers from his own success, and the Heat’s. He has played 40 postseason games. Barnes has played four, Barrett five. Barnes and Barrett retain the allure of the unknown. They have not faced the best teams, over and over, or been central players in the only game of the night in late May and June. They have not battled the nastiest defenders in the highest-stakes games, been the target of specific game plans, or guarded superstar scorers with everything on the line. Herro has faced all of that, and the results have been — as you’d expect — uneven. We’ve seen his warts. He feels more like a finished product, but Herro is still just 22. -via ESPN / July 21, 2022
Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn’t enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
