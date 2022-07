Kevin Durant trade talks at nearly the same spot they were in a month ago

Saturday will be exactly a month since Kevin Durant reportedly made his trade request to Joe Tsai and virtually every day there has been a rumor or two or three, but at this point it appears that nothing much has changed. Moreover, the NBA is on its first real vacation since the pandemic struck in March 2020. So what’s the bottom line? In an ESPN+ conversation posted Thursday, Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps talked about possibilities, but at the end of the long back-and-forth, Marks summed things up: “For now, we are nearly at the same spot we were a month ago — waiting to see if a trade materializes or if Durant is in a Brooklyn uniform at the start of the season.” Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily