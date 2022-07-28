Kevin Durant trade talks at nearly the same spot they were in a month ago

Saturday will be exactly a month since Kevin Durant reportedly made his trade request to Joe Tsai and virtually every day there has been a rumor or two or three, but at this point it appears that nothing much has changed. Moreover, the NBA is on its first real vacation since the pandemic struck in March 2020. So what’s the bottom line? In an ESPN+ conversation posted Thursday, Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps talked about possibilities, but at the end of the long back-and-forth, Marks summed things up: “For now, we are nearly at the same spot we were a month ago — waiting to see if a trade materializes or if Durant is in a Brooklyn uniform at the start of the season.”
More on this storyline
Stephen Jackson was among a group of NBA players in Manhattan on Tuesday for the premiere of NYC Point Gods, a documentary from Kevin Durant about the history and cultural impact of top lead guards from New York City in the 1980s and 1990s. Jackson, a 14-year pro and co-host of the All The Smoke Podcast, took some questions from reporters at the premiere (more on the film below). One question posed to Jackson: Is it surprising that the Nets haven’t won more often with Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster? -via SportsNet New York / July 28, 2022
“It’s been a lot going on so I can’t just say that it’s entirely on them,” Jackson said at the premiere of the film, which begins airing on Showtime this Friday. “For me, knowing the game and watching the game, I don’t like the coaching situation. I love Steve Nash, but I think there’s a lot of things they could have done differently. Lineups in the playoffs, not playing Blake Griffin until the last minute – there’s a lot of things that went wrong. “When teams (are) not winning you automatically look at the star players – and you have to; to whom much is given, much is required. So you respect that. But me knowing the game – to win a championship, and to be (on) top at the end of the season, everything has to come together, everything has to work. You can’t have guys all over the place. And you see that there.” -via SportsNet New York / July 28, 2022
An NBA insider had a different (and broader) take on Kyrie Irving and the Nets. “Kyrie is the move. They should offer Anthony Davis with Russell Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
