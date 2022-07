NBA insider: Lakers should offer Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Jared Weiss: They’re willing to replace Jaylen with Durant. They’re willing to risk the short-term age and injury risk to eschew a player who’s been consistently very good, has continued to improve, and was an All-Star two years ago. They’re willing to throw that away in order to get one of the best players in the game right now. Scotto: As far as Durant’s trade request to get out of Brooklyn, time will tell if that ends up getting honored or not. I’ll say this, Kobe Bryant at one time wanted out of the Lakers, and it didn’t happen. I think there’s still time here where it’s not a lock to me and other executives around the league that Durant gets traded . -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2022