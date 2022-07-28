NBA insider: Lakers should offer Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

An NBA insider had a different (and broader) take on Kyrie Irving and the Nets. “Kyrie is the move. They should offer Anthony Davis with Russell Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Would Lakers need to surrender two first-round picks to trade Westbrook? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/wou… – 1:54 PM
Would Lakers need to surrender two first-round picks to trade Westbrook? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/wou… – 1:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About 15 minutes away from today’s live chat for Total Access members on our subscriber-only Discord
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:45 PM
About 15 minutes away from today’s live chat for Total Access members on our subscriber-only Discord
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:45 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Draymond Green worth a max deal? Should Jayson Tatum even want Kevin Durant in Boston? Is Mike Trout still in the GOAT conversation? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:27 PM
Is Draymond Green worth a max deal? Should Jayson Tatum even want Kevin Durant in Boston? Is Mike Trout still in the GOAT conversation? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: At premier of Kevin Durant’s ‘NYC Point Gods’, Stephen Jackson was asked about BKN’s lack of success. It’s not entirely on Durant & Kyrie Irving, he says.
“I don’t like the coaching situation,” he says of Steve Nash. Details on that & film: sny.tv/articles/forme… – 1:24 PM
From earlier: At premier of Kevin Durant’s ‘NYC Point Gods’, Stephen Jackson was asked about BKN’s lack of success. It’s not entirely on Durant & Kyrie Irving, he says.
“I don’t like the coaching situation,” he says of Steve Nash. Details on that & film: sny.tv/articles/forme… – 1:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/sTZFVmgNxy – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/sTZFVmgNxy – 12:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pelicans have not put Brandon Ingram into Durant trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/rep… – 12:43 PM
Report: Pelicans have not put Brandon Ingram into Durant trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/rep… – 12:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz are a rumored facilitator for getting Russell Westbrook off the Lakers. But what could they get in return, and who would they have to send out to make it happen? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:27 PM
The Utah Jazz are a rumored facilitator for getting Russell Westbrook off the Lakers. But what could they get in return, and who would they have to send out to make it happen? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether the Lakers have a deadline by which they need to either move (or exile) Russell Westbrook. Plus, if Russ gets bought out, will another team sign him? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 11:45 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether the Lakers have a deadline by which they need to either move (or exile) Russell Westbrook. Plus, if Russ gets bought out, will another team sign him? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 11:45 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/JTAhg2kprl – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/JTAhg2kprl – 11:30 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What Should LA Lakers Do with Russell Westbrook? Insider Opinions Vary Widely – I asked around, got some interesting, divergent takes bleacherreport.com/articles/10043… – 11:25 AM
Latest @BleacherReport What Should LA Lakers Do with Russell Westbrook? Insider Opinions Vary Widely – I asked around, got some interesting, divergent takes bleacherreport.com/articles/10043… – 11:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers today at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 11:15 AM
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers today at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 11:15 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: How Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell loom as wildcards for Kevin Durant’s trade market masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:38 AM
New: How Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell loom as wildcards for Kevin Durant’s trade market masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:38 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Paul Pierce is out on it.
Jayson Tatum tried to sidestep it.
Whether the Celtics should trade for Kevin Durant is either obvious or nerve wracking, depending on who you ask. Either way, it’s the biggest decision Boston’s had to make since Pierce left. theathletic.com/3455702/2022/0… – 10:36 AM
Paul Pierce is out on it.
Jayson Tatum tried to sidestep it.
Whether the Celtics should trade for Kevin Durant is either obvious or nerve wracking, depending on who you ask. Either way, it’s the biggest decision Boston’s had to make since Pierce left. theathletic.com/3455702/2022/0… – 10:36 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
4 weeks ago Kevin Durant asked to be traded.
4 weeks later the former MVP and top-5 player in the NBA is still in Brooklyn.
Why have the trade talks stalled?
With @Tim Bontemps
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:29 AM
4 weeks ago Kevin Durant asked to be traded.
4 weeks later the former MVP and top-5 player in the NBA is still in Brooklyn.
Why have the trade talks stalled?
With @Tim Bontemps
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With or without a Kevin Durant trade, the Suns still have at least one roster spot to fill. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at some remaining free agents who might fit, though the pickings are slim: https://t.co/nmkPHzrfXM pic.twitter.com/RJAjFCXjZU – 10:03 AM
With or without a Kevin Durant trade, the Suns still have at least one roster spot to fill. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at some remaining free agents who might fit, though the pickings are slim: https://t.co/nmkPHzrfXM pic.twitter.com/RJAjFCXjZU – 10:03 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/fmxru8OIsj – 9:50 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/fmxru8OIsj – 9:50 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On today’s episode of the #HoopCollective podcast, I made the case for why, if I was the Celtics, I wouldn’t be pursuing a Kevin Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/YZ27L4RK8D – 9:33 AM
On today’s episode of the #HoopCollective podcast, I made the case for why, if I was the Celtics, I wouldn’t be pursuing a Kevin Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/YZ27L4RK8D – 9:33 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨Latest @5OTF_🚨
@GregSylvander @tropicalblanket and I discuss the Miami Heat’s Plan C options
Kyrie Irving? John Collins? Others?
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 9:29 AM
🚨Latest @5OTF_🚨
@GregSylvander @tropicalblanket and I discuss the Miami Heat’s Plan C options
Kyrie Irving? John Collins? Others?
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 9:29 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
A guy I spoke to yesterday who is the quintessential #NBA insider believes the #Nets will never get what they are asking for Kevin Durant, and he is more likely to be back in Brooklyn than to be traded. As @Michael Scotto points out, Kobe Bryant once wanted to be traded, too. – 9:20 AM
A guy I spoke to yesterday who is the quintessential #NBA insider believes the #Nets will never get what they are asking for Kevin Durant, and he is more likely to be back in Brooklyn than to be traded. As @Michael Scotto points out, Kobe Bryant once wanted to be traded, too. – 9:20 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:
2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2,127 — LeBron James
2,092 — James Harden
2,054 — Donovan Mitchell
1,996 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/SKOQ4rcvSa – 10:11 PM
Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:
2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2,127 — LeBron James
2,092 — James Harden
2,054 — Donovan Mitchell
1,996 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/SKOQ4rcvSa – 10:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Inside the Nets and Celtics trade talks surrounding Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Plus, a look at Kyrie Irving’s future and updates on Marcus Smart and Grant Williams with @Jared Weiss on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-cel… – 10:01 PM
Inside the Nets and Celtics trade talks surrounding Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Plus, a look at Kyrie Irving’s future and updates on Marcus Smart and Grant Williams with @Jared Weiss on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-cel… – 10:01 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
While this was never an imaginable fit a month ago, the Celtics and Kevin Durant have the makings of a potent partnership.
For @basketbllnews, I explain why Boston chasing Durant is well worth the risk for dynasty-like potential in the immediate future: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 7:30 PM
While this was never an imaginable fit a month ago, the Celtics and Kevin Durant have the makings of a potent partnership.
For @basketbllnews, I explain why Boston chasing Durant is well worth the risk for dynasty-like potential in the immediate future: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 7:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Outside-the-Box Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets
-Bojan (2:22)
-Collins (5:16)
-KD (10:43)
-Kyrie (17:57)
-Spida (23:33)
-Mook (30:01)
-Sexton (34:34)
-Turner (37:18)
🎧 https://t.co/eOxTF1CBy0
🍎 https://t.co/zmU4HTc0cT
✳️ https://t.co/iVPfhQdM59 pic.twitter.com/QN7hHKXkY8 – 6:43 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Outside-the-Box Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets
-Bojan (2:22)
-Collins (5:16)
-KD (10:43)
-Kyrie (17:57)
-Spida (23:33)
-Mook (30:01)
-Sexton (34:34)
-Turner (37:18)
🎧 https://t.co/eOxTF1CBy0
🍎 https://t.co/zmU4HTc0cT
✳️ https://t.co/iVPfhQdM59 pic.twitter.com/QN7hHKXkY8 – 6:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games started since 2010:
957 — DeMar DeRozan
939 — Russell Westbrook
894 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/zkrDlyplyw – 5:53 PM
Most games started since 2010:
957 — DeMar DeRozan
939 — Russell Westbrook
894 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/zkrDlyplyw – 5:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will the Celtics trade for Kevin Durant?
Michael Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, looks at the potential deal with @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33. pic.twitter.com/x8IJOhnFnA – 5:29 PM
Will the Celtics trade for Kevin Durant?
Michael Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, looks at the potential deal with @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33. pic.twitter.com/x8IJOhnFnA – 5:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook win% at each stop:
63.2 — Rockets
61.0 — Thunder
46.2 — Wizards
39.7 — Lakers pic.twitter.com/5Z8YrriwdQ – 5:24 PM
Russell Westbrook win% at each stop:
63.2 — Rockets
61.0 — Thunder
46.2 — Wizards
39.7 — Lakers pic.twitter.com/5Z8YrriwdQ – 5:24 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/det-h… – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/det-h… – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could there be a Jimmy Butler component to a Heat trade for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:59 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could there be a Jimmy Butler component to a Heat trade for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/rNH8r8RFlr
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/TH86qIjoVO – 4:00 PM
Free pod: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/rNH8r8RFlr
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/TH86qIjoVO – 4:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:30 PM
Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Heat ‘disinclined’ to offer Bam Adebayo in Kevin Durant trade package, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 3:00 PM
NBA rumors: Heat ‘disinclined’ to offer Bam Adebayo in Kevin Durant trade package, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🍀 Jayson Tatum responds to KD trade speculation
🏀 Joe Dumars, @Nick Friedell and
@Shaun Powell join the show
pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 2:18 PM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🍀 Jayson Tatum responds to KD trade speculation
🏀 Joe Dumars, @Nick Friedell and
@Shaun Powell join the show
pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 2:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
At premier of Kevin Durant’s ‘NYC Point Gods’ film, Stephen Jackson was asked about BKN’s lack of success. It’s not entirely on Durant & Kyrie Irving, he says.
“I don’t like the coaching situation,” he says of Steve Nash. More on that & KD’s film here: sny.tv/articles/forme… – 1:35 PM
At premier of Kevin Durant’s ‘NYC Point Gods’ film, Stephen Jackson was asked about BKN’s lack of success. It’s not entirely on Durant & Kyrie Irving, he says.
“I don’t like the coaching situation,” he says of Steve Nash. More on that & KD’s film here: sny.tv/articles/forme… – 1:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/det-h… – 1:00 PM
Dunc’d On: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/det-h… – 1:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers tomorrow at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:30 PM
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers tomorrow at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/rNH8r8RFlr
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/bYXGxkRuOp – 12:00 PM
Free pod: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/rNH8r8RFlr
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/bYXGxkRuOp – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/det-h… – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/det-h… – 11:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/rNH8r99gK1
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/DI0uQGDck6 – 9:00 AM
Free pod: DET, HOU, IND Summer League Prospect Review w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/rNH8r99gK1
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/DI0uQGDck6 – 9:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than
Nikola Jokic
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Anthony Davis
Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/L3XmSniU5m – 6:48 PM
Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than
Nikola Jokic
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Anthony Davis
Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/L3XmSniU5m – 6:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Top 25 Point Guards of 2022-23 ranked by @Jorge Sierra:
#9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only players above him: Luka, Curry, Ja, Trae, Dame, CP3, Harden & Kyrie.
#24: Josh Giddey. Sandwiched between Lowry, DLo & Westbrook.
Every player #1-13 has been an All Star besides SGA. – 6:48 PM
Top 25 Point Guards of 2022-23 ranked by @Jorge Sierra:
#9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only players above him: Luka, Curry, Ja, Trae, Dame, CP3, Harden & Kyrie.
#24: Josh Giddey. Sandwiched between Lowry, DLo & Westbrook.
Every player #1-13 has been an All Star besides SGA. – 6:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most turnovers in a single season:
1. James Harden (2017)
2. Russell Westbrook (2017)
3. James Harden (2019)
4. Russell Westbrook (2018)
5. James Harden (2016)
@KumingaMuse pic.twitter.com/f8Pe2HZ4Av – 3:52 PM
Most turnovers in a single season:
1. James Harden (2017)
2. Russell Westbrook (2017)
3. James Harden (2019)
4. Russell Westbrook (2018)
5. James Harden (2016)
@KumingaMuse pic.twitter.com/f8Pe2HZ4Av – 3:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Three years ago today, the Rockets held their introductory press conference for Russell Westbrook amid high hopes. As he said that day, ‘I’m here to win a championship.’ Just a few things have changed since then. houstonchronicle.com/sports/rockets… via @houstonchron – 1:18 PM
Three years ago today, the Rockets held their introductory press conference for Russell Westbrook amid high hopes. As he said that day, ‘I’m here to win a championship.’ Just a few things have changed since then. houstonchronicle.com/sports/rockets… via @houstonchron – 1:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Talks between the Lakers/Pacers for Buddy Hield/Myles Turner-Westbrook/picks have stalled. Are the Lakers screwing up the negotiations? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=wZsuaH… – 5:19 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Talks between the Lakers/Pacers for Buddy Hield/Myles Turner-Westbrook/picks have stalled. Are the Lakers screwing up the negotiations? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=wZsuaH… – 5:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
There’s an opportunity on the table for the Lakers to instantly change their title hopes. However, they’re balking at a fair price.
Offloading Russell Westbrook and turning his contract into Buddy Hield + Myles Turner would be a win (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/lakers… – 4:42 PM
There’s an opportunity on the table for the Lakers to instantly change their title hopes. However, they’re balking at a fair price.
Offloading Russell Westbrook and turning his contract into Buddy Hield + Myles Turner would be a win (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/lakers… – 4:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
From yesterday, the ad Karl-Anthony Towns took out that appeared on the back of the .@StribSports section. pic.twitter.com/u5IvWVjbCp – 1:09 PM
From yesterday, the ad Karl-Anthony Towns took out that appeared on the back of the .@StribSports section. pic.twitter.com/u5IvWVjbCp – 1:09 PM
More on this storyline
That may or may not be true considering that Davis hasn’t been consistently healthy, and the Boston Celtics might be able to trump a Lakers offer with Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece. An Indiana package may offer more depth, but is it enough? “What do Buddy and Turner do for the Lakers? Add a 5 percent chance the team wins a title?” an NBA executive said. “That’s probably worth one protected first, but certainly not two.” “Maybe if they could combine the Nets and Pacers into one trade, bring back Kyrie, Turner and Buddy, that’d be worth giving up a couple of firsts,” the executive continued. “Even if that saved the Nets a ton of money and Indiana got two firsts out of it, do they agree to work together to help LeBron and the Lakers contend?” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
Should the Lakers really be giving out unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, years after the contracts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis expire? Is Irving—the most talented of the names mentioned—reliable enough for L.A. to rely on? “The Lakers are pot-committed,” the analyst continued, referencing a poker situation where a player lacks leverage after making aggressive early bets. “I’d do those two picks for Buddy and Turner. I like that more than Kyrie. That dude flat-out frightens me. But I’d take him over the pie-in-the-sky-let-Russ-cook option.” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
Malik Monk may no longer be a Laker, but he says his old team will be just fine with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all returning … telling TMZ Sports he thinks the big three will work things out this season. The Lake Show made news this week after reports of a three-way phone call between the superstars … in which they allegedly expressed their commitment to figuring out how to coexist. We spoke with Monk — who recently signed a 2-year, $19-million deal with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason — out at LAX on Tuesday … and he says he’s confident his old teammates can bounce back and have a better season. -via TMZ.com / July 24, 2022
Michael Scotto: Brooklyn wanted a package that could top the Rudy Gobert package that Utah got for him in the trade with Minnesota. To this point, that market has not materialized. There are some younger guys they’d be open to getting if they were going to move Kevin Durant. Scottie Barnes with Toronto, who has not been put on the table yet. You wondered if Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans could be a guy that’s put on the table? To this point, I’ve heard he’s not been put on the table. I also didn’t see Durant necessarily wanting to go to New Orleans as well. -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2022
Michael Scotto: If the Nets trade Kevin Durant, it could mean the end of Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn as well. There’s a school of thought from some that Brooklyn could get under the luxury tax by moving both Durant and Irving. While Nets owner Joe Tsai has clearly shown a willingness to pay the luxury tax for a championship-contending team, it may appeal less to him if the team is merely a playoff-caliber team. I don’t think deep down in their hearts within the organization that the Nets want to move Durant. That’s why the asking price is so exorbitant. I think, deep down, the Nets want Durant and Irving to come back and give it another shot. You’ve got Ben Simmons, who’s your third piece, they’ve added TJ Warren, they brought back Nicolas Claxton, Joe Harris is coming back healthy, and you’ve got a full season of Seth Curry. -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2022
Jared Weiss: They’re willing to replace Jaylen with Durant. They’re willing to risk the short-term age and injury risk to eschew a player who’s been consistently very good, has continued to improve, and was an All-Star two years ago. They’re willing to throw that away in order to get one of the best players in the game right now. Scotto: As far as Durant’s trade request to get out of Brooklyn, time will tell if that ends up getting honored or not. I’ll say this, Kobe Bryant at one time wanted out of the Lakers, and it didn’t happen. I think there’s still time here where it’s not a lock to me and other executives around the league that Durant gets traded. -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2022
L.A. has talked to teams like the Brooklyn Nets about Kyrie Irving and the Indiana Pacers for a combination of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. As things currently stand, there’s no deal to be had, though there’s still plenty of time for that to change before the start of the season. “First, I’d swing for the fences in a trade,” an NBA media analyst said. “The ones I’ve heard for Kyrie with a shooter or Turner and Buddy seem unrealistic, but they should go for it. I’d do as many picks as needed to make a deal happen, as long as they have top-10 protection.” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
Meanwhile, an NBA agent suggested the Lakers should be patient in trading Westbrook. “He’ll become easier to trade closer to the deadline [with the Lakers responsible for more than half of his 2022-23 salary]. That’s a lot less money for an owner to spend on,” the agent said. “Teams are more realistic on where they stand at that point. Other players become unhappy. Some may become available that [simply] aren’t right now.” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
Michael Scotto: When it comes to any potential Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving trade talks, or if the Lakers are moving Westbrook to any team, both future first-round picks have to be included. You already saw Indiana decline multiple second-round picks (in addition to one first-round pick) -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.