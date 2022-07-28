Zion Williamson's max contract contains 'weight clause' where he'll lose money if not below 295 pounds

According to league sources, Zion Williamson’s contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his new deal. The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson’s contract can be reduced.
The weigh-ins just reduce the guaranteed money in Zion’s deal. That only matters if the Pelicans cut him. If they keep him on the roster (and they will) it doesn’t reduce the amount he gets paid. It’s some protection for the team but I don’t think it truely matters – 4:22 PM
Zion Williamson’s extension contains escalators that kick in if he makes All-NBA/wins MVP next season. It also contains de-escalators that are tied to his conditioning, sources tell @NOLAnews.
Since the Pelicans drafted Williamson No. 1 overall in 2019, he has struggled to stay in shape. Williamson played only nine minutes in Summer League before his rookie year. He was shut down after bumping knees with a player on the New York Knicks. His poor conditioning played a part in New Orleans’ decision to sit him out for the remainder of Summer League. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / July 28, 2022
Christian Green works with New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport. In March, he began a partnership with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Green — who is a contestant on Fox’s “MasterChef: Back to Win” — spoke to The Times-Picayune | The Advocate about his Louisiana roots, his football background and what it’s like to work with Williamson. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / July 22, 2022
From a dietary standpoint, what are the goals you and Zion have? Christian Green: Definitely getting him in tiptop shape. My boy says he wants the league MVP this year. I see it. I believe it. I believe Zion is going to be the face of the NBA once LeBron James retires. I believe it. I see it. Just getting him in great health. He’s in great health now. But once the season starts, he’s going to be in even better health. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / July 22, 2022
