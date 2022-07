Charles Barkley ends talks with LIV Golf, will stay with TNT and Inside the NBA

Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J

🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨 @Monte Poole catches up with Charles Barkley to talk Steph Curry and all things Warriors, then myself and Monte do a deep dive into the *entire* offseason so far https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c

Charles Barkley tells me Stephen Curry’s fourth championship finally puts him on par with Isiah Thomas as the best of the ‘little (point) guards.’I disagree. Putting Curry higher.Magic? Sits alone in a separate category.

The latest episode of Dubs Talk on YouTube @Monte Poole with Charles BarkleyFull offseason breakdown by myself and Monte: NBA draft, free agency, Warriors roster construction, best teams in the West and biggest title threat youtu.be/u4d8W6WbUy4

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.