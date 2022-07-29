Charles Barkley ends talks with LIV Golf, will stay with TNT and Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley has ended any future contract talks with LIV Golf and will stay with TNT’s “Inside The NBA”, Barkley told The Post. “I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley said in a phone interview. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”
Source: Andrew Marchand @ New York Post
Source: Andrew Marchand @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The latest episode of Dubs Talk on YouTube
@Monte Poole with Charles Barkley
Full offseason breakdown by myself and Monte: NBA draft, free agency, Warriors roster construction, best teams in the West and biggest title threat youtu.be/u4d8W6WbUy4 – 12:35 PM
The latest episode of Dubs Talk on YouTube
@Monte Poole with Charles Barkley
Full offseason breakdown by myself and Monte: NBA draft, free agency, Warriors roster construction, best teams in the West and biggest title threat youtu.be/u4d8W6WbUy4 – 12:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Charles Barkley tells me Stephen Curry’s fourth championship finally puts him on par with Isiah Thomas as the best of the ‘little (point) guards.’
I disagree. Putting Curry higher.
Magic? Sits alone in a separate category.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:56 PM
Charles Barkley tells me Stephen Curry’s fourth championship finally puts him on par with Isiah Thomas as the best of the ‘little (point) guards.’
I disagree. Putting Curry higher.
Magic? Sits alone in a separate category.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Charles Barkley said MJ can’t be compared to today’s players 👀 pic.twitter.com/SSDAyEfMKR – 2:59 PM
Charles Barkley said MJ can’t be compared to today’s players 👀 pic.twitter.com/SSDAyEfMKR – 2:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
@Monte Poole catches up with Charles Barkley to talk Steph Curry and all things Warriors, then myself and Monte do a deep dive into the *entire* offseason so far https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/72dG3hawSX – 12:59 PM
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
@Monte Poole catches up with Charles Barkley to talk Steph Curry and all things Warriors, then myself and Monte do a deep dive into the *entire* offseason so far https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/72dG3hawSX – 12:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes
⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf
🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/7ZQcrAzChh – 9:58 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes
⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf
🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/7ZQcrAzChh – 9:58 AM
More on this storyline
Barkley has three years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal. Besides the $10 million a year he makes from TNT, he said on “The Dan Patrick Show” last week that he makes another $10 million in endorsements, including Subway, Capital One and Dick’s Sporting Goods. “My No. 1 priority is to be fair to Turner and my sponsors, to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “I couldn’t just keep them holding on so I made up my mind (Thursday) night. I was like, ‘Make a decision and live with it.’” -via New York Post / July 29, 2022
But after acknowledging Stephen Curry was the primary force behind four Warriors championships in an eight-year span, Charles served up a rather provocative comparison. “I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas,” Charles Barkley said. “He’s at the table in the Hall of Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game.” -via NBC Sports / July 28, 2022
Whoa. What about that guy in Los Angeles, the conductor of “Showtime” for the Lakers of the 1980s? “Magic Johnson is a little unique because he’s a 6-foot-10 point guard,” Barkley said. “He played it differently. But I put Steph right up there with Isiah Thomas as the best little guards to ever play the game.” -via NBC Sports / July 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.