Eric Paschall to Timberwolves

Important note for Eric Paschall’s deal with the Timberwolves: the deal is guaranteed for the upcoming season. #RaisedbyWolves

Panathinaikos made their bid for Eric Paschall, but the former Utah Jazz forward turned the Greens’ offer down.His goal was to stay in the NBA & now his next team has been revealed 🔽

Despite the interest of Panathinaikos, Eric Paschall will continue his career in the NBA

The Minnesota Timberwolves added some good shooters in the roster. Last season’s percentages prove their ability to shot.Kyle Anderson: 33% in 3sAustin Rivers: 34.2% in 3sEric Paschall: 37% in 3sBryn Forbes: 41.4% in 3sTimberwolves gonna be scary from deep! #RaisedbyWolves

