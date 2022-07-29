Eric Paschall to Timberwolves

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Eric Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Minnesota Timberwolves added some good shooters in the roster. Last season’s percentages prove their ability to shot.
Kyle Anderson: 33% in 3s
Austin Rivers: 34.2% in 3s
Eric Paschall: 37% in 3s
Bryn Forbes: 41.4% in 3s
Timberwolves gonna be scary from deep! #RaisedbyWolves – 1:44 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall reportedly has a new team https://t.co/kdGwyoZIyR pic.twitter.com/tryeFEhhwq – 1:32 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Despite the interest of Panathinaikos, Eric Paschall will continue his career in the NBA
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 1:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Panathinaikos made their bid for Eric Paschall, but the former Utah Jazz forward turned the Greens’ offer down.
His goal was to stay in the NBA & now his next team has been revealed 🔽
basketnews.com/news-175844-er… – 1:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell BFF Eric Paschall teaming up with … Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, naturally. pic.twitter.com/yRPTmLYMdq – 12:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Important note for Eric Paschall’s deal with the Timberwolves: the deal is guaranteed for the upcoming season. #RaisedbyWolves – 12:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Eric Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. – 12:38 PM
The Greek basketball world was shaken when SDNA.gr announced yesterday about Panathinaikos OPAP Athens being interested to sing NBA forward Eric Paschall. However, Greek website sport24 and its journalist Alexandros Trigas report that the player has found an offer from an NBA team and will stay in the top basketball league next season. SDNA.gr later confirmed the information. -via BasketNews / July 24, 2022
The Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall was linked with Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in recent reports by Greek media outlets. However, the player himself denied his possible move to Europe with the following tweet: “False News.” Paschall added that he “never agreed to anything.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022
