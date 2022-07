Jazz asked about package including RJ Barrett, three draft picks for Donovan Mitchell

Herro almost suffers from his own success, and the Heat’s. He has played 40 postseason games. Barnes has played four, Barrett five. Barnes and Barrett retain the allure of the unknown. They have not faced the best teams, over and over, or been central players in the only game of the night in late May and June. They have not battled the nastiest defenders in the highest-stakes games, been the target of specific game plans, or guarded superstar scorers with everything on the line. Herro has faced all of that, and the results have been — as you’d expect — uneven. We’ve seen his warts. He feels more like a finished product, but Herro is still just 22 . -via ESPN / July 21, 2022