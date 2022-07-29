Jazz asked about package including RJ Barrett, three draft picks for Donovan Mitchell

There’s been some conflicting reports on the Utah Jazz and RJ Barrett amid the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case. Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks. Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The first thing I think of when you say Eric Paschall is that he’s best friends with Donovan Mitchell. But I think we can rule that relevance out for obvious reasons.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 1:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Remembering the time Bradley Beal scored 43 and Donovan Mitchell scored 42 in a head-to-head matchup in March of last year for no particular reason at all. They combined for 35 pts in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/Sds8mzVOHE – 1:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell BFF Eric Paschall teaming up with … Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, naturally. pic.twitter.com/yRPTmLYMdq – 12:53 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Dealing for Donovan Mitchell … in this economy??
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Lowkey wish Musiq Soulchild came out during my generation!! Prolly wouldn’t be appreciated tho!! – 7:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: How Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell loom as wildcards for Kevin Durant’s trade market masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:38 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Yankees fans lucky I was on a plane but man go get them brooms 🧹 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹 #LFGM – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:
2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2,127 — LeBron James
2,092 — James Harden
2,054 — Donovan Mitchell
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Who holds the upper hand in the Donovan Mitchell negotiations? Danny Ainge or Leon Rose?
An in-depth look at the factors working in favor of Utah vs. those working for NY.
Ainge is in the driver’s seat now but that may not be the case in the months ahead
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Here are the packages that the 6 other reported teams (Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Sacramento, Toronto, and Washington) could offer the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 20+ PPG in their rookie season (active players):
22.5 — Blake Griffin
21.2 — Luka Doncic
21.0 — Carmelo Anthony
20.9 — LeBron James
20.5 — Donovan Mitchell
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: Knicks offseason, Donovan Mitchell chatter w/@Ian Begley; latest on KD/Celtics w/@Chris Forsberg. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/A28N1SzGu6 – 8:56 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Big shoutout to my guy @tai_walker he could’ve folded after the first inning but he stayed strong!! Respect my guy 💯💯 – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 80 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings mentioned as suitor for Donovan Mitchell, do they have assets for a trade? With @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-mentio… – 10:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Donovan Mitchell in Queens tonight at the Mets-Yankees game pic.twitter.com/wh4O3J245O – 7:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Y’all gon hate me by the end of the night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2jXgq5Di6K – 7:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ
* Does Donovan Mitchell really want to play in New York City?
* New teams in the Donovan talks
* What Seth Partnow’s tiers tell us about Donovan’s trade value
Spotify https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 KD (2:43)
🔘 Ranking title contenders (13:27)
🔘 MJ (26:14)
🔘 Moneyball (28:24)
🔘 Jazz (30:38)
🔘 RJ Barrett (41:03)
🔘 The next 2021-22 Cavs? (47:06)
🎧 https://t.co/Xb0w4JDkT5
🍎 https://t.co/lpiLbAHQgX
✳️ https://t.co/U4dNBzZuMC
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Jared Weiss is now live on @getcallin.
More on this storyline
Around the same time, some with the Jazz ranked Barrett among the best potential players they could receive in a trade from New York. So, as of earlier this month, the Jazz certainly had interest in Barrett as part of a trade return from the Knicks. -via SportsNet New York / July 29, 2022
The Rally: “As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. -via Twitter / July 29, 2022
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, as we seemingly discuss daily, is still said to be seeking a trade elsewhere. The Los Angeles Lakers still hope to find a route to acquiring Durant’s teammate Kyrie Irving. The New York Knicks, furthermore, still covet a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022
Jake Fischer: I’ve heard pretty consistently the Jazz don’t really have much interest in trading for RJ Barrett and paying for him. -via Apple Podcasts / July 28, 2022
Herro almost suffers from his own success, and the Heat’s. He has played 40 postseason games. Barnes has played four, Barrett five. Barnes and Barrett retain the allure of the unknown. They have not faced the best teams, over and over, or been central players in the only game of the night in late May and June. They have not battled the nastiest defenders in the highest-stakes games, been the target of specific game plans, or guarded superstar scorers with everything on the line. Herro has faced all of that, and the results have been — as you’d expect — uneven. We’ve seen his warts. He feels more like a finished product, but Herro is still just 22. -via ESPN / July 21, 2022
