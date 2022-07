LeBron James 'extremely happy' in Los Angeles, would only leave to play with Bronny

Morning #SportsBiz move:LeBron James Family Foundation will have its logo featured on @RFKracing driver Chris Buescher No. 17 Ford #Mustang car at the Aug. 7th NASCAR Cup Series Race in Michigan. #NBA #Lakers pic.twitter.com/OvTcHIZ7Vt

Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation paint scheme at the Aug. 7 NASCAR Cup race in Michigan.RFK Racing is a subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, of which James is a partial owner. pic.twitter.com/pbyuu7rSpJ

NEW @TheCrossover Pod: @Brian Lewis on where things stand with KD, what the Nets want and would they run it back? Plus: @Chris Fedor on the Sexton stalemate, Cavs expectations and the chances of (another) LeBron reunion. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2

Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim…

