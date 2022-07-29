LeBron James 'extremely happy' in Los Angeles, would only leave to play with Bronny

Sources briefed on the matter stress that LeBron James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons. He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 1:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron most PPG on the road against a team:
33.9 vs Cavaliers
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: @Brian Lewis on where things stand with KD, what the Nets want and would they run it back? Plus: @Chris Fedor on the Sexton stalemate, Cavs expectations and the chances of (another) LeBron reunion. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:15 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation paint scheme at the Aug. 7 NASCAR Cup race in Michigan.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff runs averaging 30 PPG:
12 — Michael Jordan
7 — Jerry West
6 — LeBron James
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Morning #SportsBiz move:
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:
2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2,127 — LeBron James
2,092 — James Harden
2,054 — Donovan Mitchell
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games started since 2010:
957 — DeMar DeRozan
939 — Russell Westbrook
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 20+ PPG in their rookie season (active players):
22.5 — Blake Griffin
21.2 — Luka Doncic
21.0 — Carmelo Anthony
20.9 — LeBron James
20.5 — Donovan Mitchell
The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022
Hints about James’ intentions, from LeBron himself or agent Rich Paul, have essentially been nonexistent since the Lakers’ last game in April. The Lakers have likewise deferred any discussion about the possibilities until Aug. 4 arrives. The following background and rumbles shared below are what I have gleaned through my own checking in advance of James’ onrushing eligibility date. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022
James basically has three options. He can play out his current contract at $44.5 million and become a free agent after his 20th NBA season. Or he can sign a one-year extension worth $46.7 million … or a two-year maximum extension worth $97.1 million (and presumably containing a player option for Year 2). James, remember, turns 38 on Dec. 30. The league’s Over-38 rule, explained in much more thorough detail here via Keith Smith’s Spotrac coverage, prevents him from signing anything longer than a two-year extension. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022
