Multiple members of Cavaliers organization would take Caris LeVert over Collin Sexton

Another potential Pacers move is a sign-and-trade of Ricky Rubio back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Windhorst said. The Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavs last season, and Rubio — who was out for the season with an injury — and his expiring contract came to the Pacers. Then came the Turner talk. “He could be traded in a sign-and-trade to Phoenix, or, I have been told he could go somewhere else,” Windhorst said . -via Indianapolis Star / July 8, 2022