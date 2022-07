Semi Ojeleye signs two-year contract with Virtus Bologna

“’You gotta prove to your coaches that you even belong on the court,’” Ainge says he told Williams. “‘You’ve gotta prove to your teammates that you are worthy of minutes that you’re getting and trust that they can throw the ball to you at times of the game. That you’re going to be reliable, that you’re going to be there to cover them when they get beat on a dribble. You gotta prove yourself every day.’ He kind of looked at me and was a little bit taken aback, but I really thought from that moment on, he really elevated his work and his commitment for the rest of that second year.” Ainge reminded Williams that even though he had surpassed Semi Ojeleye in the playoff rotation the year prior, it didn’t mean he had a guaranteed spot. The then-GM told him, “You’re not even good right now,” saying it was as if he were on cruise control . -via The Athletic / July 19, 2022