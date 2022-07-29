Semi Ojeleye signs two-year contract with Virtus Bologna

Following the player himself via social media, Virtus Segafredo Bologna confirmed the addition of Semi Ojeleye. Ojeleye, 27, inked a two-year contract, the team announced Thursday. The team based in Bologna will be his first step in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A handful of 2022 NBA free agents have signed overseas in recent days:
Ignas Brazdeikis – Zalgiris – Lithuania
Carsen Edwards – Fenerbahce – Turkey
Semi Ojeleye – Virtus – Italy
Yves Pons – ASVEL – France
Cassius Winston – Bayern Munich – Germany
Moses Wright – Zhejiang – China – 9:38 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Virtus Bologna, Semi Ojeleye agree to 2-year deal
sportando.basketball/en/virtus-bolo… – 5:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Semi Ojeleye is moving to Virtus Bologna🔜
The NBA player confirmed recent reports about his arrival to the EuroCup champions squad:
basketnews.com/news-175768-se… – 2:05 AM
Semi Ojeleye @semi
The journey continues! Next stop. Italy 🇮🇹 Jesus, keep walking with me! #virtus – 10:02 PM
