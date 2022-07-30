Bam Adebayo on spending his entire career in Miami: If I could, I would

While some of it is out of Bam Adebayo’s control, he hopes to spend his entire NBA career with the Heat like Udonis Haslem has. “If I could, I would,” said Adebayo, who is due $30.4 million next season in the second year of a five-year, $163 million max contract extension he signed with the Heat in 2020. “Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen my grown up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you.”
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Bam Adebayo hopes to follow in Udonis Haslem’s footsteps and become ‘Mr. 305 2.0’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… During a break at his youth basketball clinic in Kendall today, Adebayo spoke about what it would mean for him to spend his entire career with the Heat and more – 3:52 PM
NEW: Heat’s Bam Adebayo hopes to follow in Udonis Haslem’s footsteps and become ‘Mr. 305 2.0’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… During a break at his youth basketball clinic in Kendall today, Adebayo spoke about what it would mean for him to spend his entire career with the Heat and more – 3:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
How Bam Adebayo Can Be Unleashed in a Different Dimension
Focusing on one specific element of Bam’s offensive film
Something could be coming:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/how-bam-a… – 3:51 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
How Bam Adebayo Can Be Unleashed in a Different Dimension
Focusing on one specific element of Bam’s offensive film
Something could be coming:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/how-bam-a… – 3:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is it time for Erik Spoelstra, the Heat to set Bam Adebayo free on offense? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:15 PM
ASK IRA: Is it time for Erik Spoelstra, the Heat to set Bam Adebayo free on offense? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will Jimmy Butler open the season with his new extensions?
Bam Adebayo smiled when asked the question: “To piss everybody off, he would. So it wouldn’t surprise me if he started the season like that.” – 2:17 PM
Will Jimmy Butler open the season with his new extensions?
Bam Adebayo smiled when asked the question: “To piss everybody off, he would. So it wouldn’t surprise me if he started the season like that.” – 2:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo loves the kids. Bam’s fourth annual youth basketball clinic in Miami. pic.twitter.com/UMm1vHMrb0 – 1:16 PM
Bam Adebayo loves the kids. Bam’s fourth annual youth basketball clinic in Miami. pic.twitter.com/UMm1vHMrb0 – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is it time for Erik Spoelstra, Heat to set Bam Adebayo free on offense? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:41 AM
Is it time for Erik Spoelstra, Heat to set Bam Adebayo free on offense? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Highlight package of Bam Adebayo at Miami Pro League last night, including a variety of layups, pull-ups and 3s pic.twitter.com/gb6s0tttML – 8:12 AM
Highlight package of Bam Adebayo at Miami Pro League last night, including a variety of layups, pull-ups and 3s pic.twitter.com/gb6s0tttML – 8:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career PPG on under 10 FGA per game:
15.7 — Dwight Howard
14.2 — Christian Wood
13.9 — Detlef Schrempf
13.5 — Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/EnrfO2FYdW – 10:04 AM
Most career PPG on under 10 FGA per game:
15.7 — Dwight Howard
14.2 — Christian Wood
13.9 — Detlef Schrempf
13.5 — Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/EnrfO2FYdW – 10:04 AM
More on this storyline
“It’s the faith they got in me,” Adebayo said when asked what it means for the Heat to keep him off limits in offseason trade discussions up to this point. “I feel like they know what they have. You get a guy who’s hard-nosed, who’s going to get it out the mud, who’s not going to quit on his teammates. It’s just mutual respect. I feel like a lot of teams want me, but it’s just a respect thing. Also, it’s Pat [Riley] believing in me, it’s Micky [Arison] believing in me, it’s Andy [Elisburg] believing in me that we can make that next step to bring this city another championship.” -via Miami Herald / July 30, 2022
“I consider it a home away from home just because the community took me in,” Adebayo said of Miami on Saturday during a break at his fourth annual youth basketball clinic at Riviera Preparatory School in Kendall. “The fact that I go to the inner city and the kids have my jersey on. People seeing me out in the community and telling me, ‘Thank you for what you do in our community and what you do in Miami.’ Just stepping in that type of Udonis Haslem role. Even though he’s from here, I feel like the city accepts me like UD.” -via Miami Herald / July 30, 2022
More than 200 children and teenagers converged on Riviera Prep in Miami to get a chance to play with Heat standout Bam Adebayo. The 25-year-old forward hosted his fourth annual Bam Youth Basketball Clinic, presented by his charity, The BBB Foundation, on Saturday, spending time with kids ranging from third-graders to high school seniors. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.