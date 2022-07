Bam Adebayo on spending his entire career in Miami: If I could, I would

“I consider it a home away from home just because the community took me in,” Adebayo said of Miami on Saturday during a break at his fourth annual youth basketball clinic at Riviera Preparatory School in Kendall. “The fact that I go to the inner city and the kids have my jersey on. People seeing me out in the community and telling me, ‘Thank you for what you do in our community and what you do in Miami.’ Just stepping in that type of Udonis Haslem role. Even though he’s from here, I feel like the city accepts me like UD.” -via Miami Herald / July 30, 2022