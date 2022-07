Boris Diaw: Joel Embiid wanted to play Eurobasket with France

“You look historically with the guys that we’ve had here,” Wright says about Sochan. “He kinda reminded me a little bit of Boris, just kinda worldly. His interests and hearing about how he thinks about basketball, but life outside of basketball, really lined up with what we kinda hoped to be and what we hoped the environment and culture to be. So we think he’s going to add to us both on and off the court.” -via TalkBasket / June 26, 2022