Boris Diaw: Joel Embiid wanted to play Eurobasket with France

The 2020-21 NBA MVP runner-up Joel Embiid might have joined the French national team for the 2022 EuroBasket if not for an injury, according to the team’s general manager Boris Diaw. Diaw confirmed to the L’Equipe that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is on his way to being registered as a French national team player after all the documentation is dealt with.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Discussing 76ers’ team bonding; why Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard are Hall of Famers ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5839796827 – 11:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Discussing 76ers’ team bonding; why centers Joel Embiid and Dwight Howar… youtu.be/lWhFneuNsIA via @YouTube – 10:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Joel Embiid savagely bounces the ball off his opponent’s face 😅
🎥 @RobDauster pic.twitter.com/BP4CMqUEGh – 2:21 AM
Joel Embiid savagely bounces the ball off his opponent’s face 😅
More on this storyline
“His [Joel Embiid’s] request for naturalization has been accepted,” said Diaw. “We know that he’s still waiting for the French passport. When he obtains it, then he can start the process and apply for a FIBA license for the national team,” continued Diaw. “He would’ve liked to play this summer if he hadn’t been injured. But he underwent hand surgery and didn’t return to basketball,” Diaw revealed. “It would’ve been too close, for him and Victor Wembanyama,” Diaw added. -via BasketNews / July 30, 2022
