Kendrick Nunn to Lakers fans: 'expect consistency'

“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We examine the Lakers roster as a whole, Talen Horton-Tucker’s uncertain place in the rotation and how much a healthy Kendrick Nunn can help. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ projected rotation, Talen Horton Tucker having no obviously defined role, and Kendrick Nunn’s potential to emerge as a key piece. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
