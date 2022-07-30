Kendrick Nunn to Lakers fans: 'expect consistency'

“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We examine the Lakers roster as a whole, Talen Horton-Tucker’s uncertain place in the rotation and how much a healthy Kendrick Nunn can help. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/doe… – 2:52 PM
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We examine the Lakers roster as a whole, Talen Horton-Tucker’s uncertain place in the rotation and how much a healthy Kendrick Nunn can help. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/doe… – 2:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ projected rotation, Talen Horton Tucker having no obviously defined role, and Kendrick Nunn’s potential to emerge as a key piece. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/doe… – 11:33 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ projected rotation, Talen Horton Tucker having no obviously defined role, and Kendrick Nunn’s potential to emerge as a key piece. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/doe… – 11:33 AM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Kendrick Nunn is here. Not sure if he’s playing though -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 16, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Kendrick Nunn, as expected, has elected to opt in for his contract with the Lakers for next season, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @mcten / June 21, 2022
Simeon (Chicago) head coach Robert Smith plans to retire following the 2022-23 season after one of the most successful high school basketball runs in state history, according to the Chicago Sun Times. -via CBSSports.com / May 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.