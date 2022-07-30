Kyrie Irving set on playing in Brooklyn this coming season?

“Kyrie Irving opted in with the full intent of playing out next season as a Brooklyn Net,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “In his mind, he’s playing next year in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant.”
Source: Fox Basketball @ FOXSports.com

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim…1:18 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The Nets, KD and Kyrie really have no other choice but to run this thing back. There’s no real option for any of them to pursue. Marriage of convenience right now. Make the best of it. – 8:45 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Shoutout to ♾A11Even TRIBE – 8:20 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
In whatever order Kings and Queens – 8:18 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Pray to Creator/God
Smudge/Light Incense and Candles
Feed the Sacred Alter dedicated to the Ancestors and Loved ones
Set intentions
Sit still
Meditate and Free your Mind
Invite other aligned Souls
Live out life beautifully and Manifest
Help as many families as you can – 8:18 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 You should want Durant traded to the Celtics
🏀 Lakers less likely to get Kyrie Irving
🏀 Better draft picks for the Pelicans!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: At premier of Kevin Durant’s ‘NYC Point Gods’, Stephen Jackson was asked about BKN’s lack of success. It’s not entirely on Durant & Kyrie Irving, he says.
“I don’t like the coaching situation,” he says of Steve Nash. Details on that & film: sny.tv/articles/forme…1:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨Latest @5OTF_🚨
@GregSylvander @tropicalblanket and I discuss the Miami Heat’s Plan C options
Kyrie Irving? John Collins? Others?
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv…9:29 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Inside the Nets and Celtics trade talks surrounding Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Plus, a look at Kyrie Irving’s future and updates on Marcus Smart and Grant Williams with @Jared Weiss on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-cel…10:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Outside-the-Box Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets
-Bojan (2:22)
-Collins (5:16)
-KD (10:43)
-Kyrie (17:57)
-Spida (23:33)
-Mook (30:01)
-Sexton (34:34)
-Turner (37:18)
🎧 https://t.co/eOxTF1CBy0
🍎 https://t.co/zmU4HTc0cT
✳️ https://t.co/iVPfhQdM59 pic.twitter.com/QN7hHKXkY86:43 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
At premier of Kevin Durant’s ‘NYC Point Gods’ film, Stephen Jackson was asked about BKN’s lack of success. It’s not entirely on Durant & Kyrie Irving, he says.
“I don’t like the coaching situation,” he says of Steve Nash. More on that & KD’s film here: sny.tv/articles/forme…1:35 PM

Kyrie Irving: I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me. -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 30, 2022

