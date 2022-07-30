Lakers interested in bringing back Julius Randle?

Stein said that the Lakers may potentially engage the Knicks in a deal for Julius Randle if the Knicks successfully trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Stein added that the Lakers would not mind taking on the long-term money that Randle is owed.
Source: Darryn Albert @ Larry Brown Sports
Source: Darryn Albert @ Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your Julius Randle offseason workouts… instagram.com/reel/CgkNtubDu… – 12:17 PM
Your Julius Randle offseason workouts… instagram.com/reel/CgkNtubDu… – 12:17 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein on the Knicks: They can’t have four guys making 100 million realistically if you want any flexibility to improve the team beyond that. So that has led other teams to the believe that the Knicks would look into trading Julius Randle, and I’ve also been led to believe that Julius Randle is right on that line. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022
One league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden. The source’s thinking: After adding Mitchell, New York would be expected to explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle. And Randle, just one season removed from his breakthrough to All-Star and All-NBA status, is presumably the sort of player that the Lakers would have to consider taking on if — IF — they are unable to use Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract in a trade for Kyrie Irving. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 18, 2022
In order to complete a trade, the Jazz would need to acquire a larger salary back from the Knicks as well. Julius Randle, though, would likely not be that piece — Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose are more likely, a source said. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.