Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic: 'Top 1 or 2'

Those 18-year-olds we’re talking about? They don’t care about Jordan. They know he was great. They know he’s one of the best players ever. But they’ve never seen him play ball. He’s out of sight and out of mind. As far as they know, he’s the guy that pays LaMelo Ball. That’s why there’s a youth movement going on at Jordan Brand. The brand needs a new face. They need a guy. They grew up with Zion Williamson. They’ve seen Jayson Tatum ascend. They know Luka Doncic is one of the best 5 players in the world. Paolo could be that for them, too. That’s why it’s best to jump on the bandwagon as early as possible. That’s what Jordan Brand is doing. -via USA Today Sports / July 29, 2022