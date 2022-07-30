Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic: 'Top 1 or 2'

In a FULL SEND podcast, Cuban looked at Slovenian wunderkind’s potential. When asked where he ranks Doncic among the best players in today’s NBA, Cuban didn’t take long to respond. “Top 1 or 2. He’s a beast. He’s so good and he’s adding stuff to his game this summer. I mean he’s gonna come back even better,” the 63-year-old said.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Cuban expressed his admiration for Luka Doncic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2PF3r0mRsc – 4:22 AM
Mark Cuban ranked Luka Doncic among the Top 2 best players in the NBA🌟
As stated by the Mavericks owner, Doncic is a great person outside the court too:
41 NBA players going to #EuroBasket
Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Doncic, and more
These are the players that ranked higher than James Harden (w/ Sixers) in points per possession in isolation (minimum 20% isolation usage) across reg season + playoffs this past season:
Luka
Harden (w/ Nets)
Players to average 20+ PPG in their rookie season (active players):
22.5 — Blake Griffin
21.2 — Luka Doncic
21.0 — Carmelo Anthony
20.9 — LeBron James
20.5 — Donovan Mitchell
Terance Mann on battling Luka Doncic: “Just out there battling and getting under each other’s skin, and that’s part of the game” #NBA
More on this storyline
Those 18-year-olds we’re talking about? They don’t care about Jordan. They know he was great. They know he’s one of the best players ever. But they’ve never seen him play ball. He’s out of sight and out of mind. As far as they know, he’s the guy that pays LaMelo Ball. That’s why there’s a youth movement going on at Jordan Brand. The brand needs a new face. They need a guy. They grew up with Zion Williamson. They’ve seen Jayson Tatum ascend. They know Luka Doncic is one of the best 5 players in the world. Paolo could be that for them, too. That’s why it’s best to jump on the bandwagon as early as possible. That’s what Jordan Brand is doing. -via USA Today Sports / July 29, 2022
Blazic has also talked about the Slovenian national team’s chemistry, where the humbleness of Luka Doncic despite being one of the best players on the planet helps. “He [Doncic] is a world star. But it’s relaxed atmosphere between us. He enjoys it. You’d be surprised how humble he is,” Blazic explained. “I am sure that it will be like this in the future as well,” added the Slovenian guard. “But on the court… Well, you can see for yourself,” Blazic concluded. -via BasketNews / July 24, 2022
On Friday’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Tim McMahon of ESPN, a longtime Mavericks insider, shared Dallas’ very hilarious and brutally honest reaction to potentially acquiring Russell Westbrook in any manner this offseason. “So you guys told me you heard that and I checked in. I got a very quick ‘Hell no.’… The idea of Russ being on the roster next to the most ball-dominant player in the NBA, Luka Doncic…” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / July 22, 2022
