Nets haven't given up on Kevin Durant rescinding trade request

And Boston just swept the Durant-led Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Brown came away from that series—and the rest of the playoffs—looking like a true star. “Jaylen won’t let this affect his play, but he won’t forget this, either,” one Eastern Conference scout said. “The kind of season he had, the team had…I know this is a business and he knows it’s a business, but hearing your name in trade rumors, even if it’s Kevin Durant in the deal, can’t feel good considering how he played against KD and how the Celtics did against the Nets.” -via Bleacher Report / July 30, 2022