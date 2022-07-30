Nets haven't given up on Kevin Durant rescinding trade request

The Nets are probably waiting for Kevin Durant’s camp to realize that, and maybe for Durant to retract his trade request. The Nets have not given up on this scenario, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Game 7 PPG by an active player (minimum 3 games):
36.2 — Kevin Durant
34.9 — LeBron James
29.0 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
28.3 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/UrHfT5ww0m – 3:11 PM
Most Game 7 PPG by an active player (minimum 3 games):
36.2 — Kevin Durant
34.9 — LeBron James
29.0 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
28.3 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/UrHfT5ww0m – 3:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“…I think the answer to that is no.”
@GlobeBobRyan tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he doesn’t think the Boston Celtics should trade for Kevin Durant #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/vOVolPwB0q – 1:01 PM
“…I think the answer to that is no.”
@GlobeBobRyan tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he doesn’t think the Boston Celtics should trade for Kevin Durant #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/vOVolPwB0q – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets reportedly have not given up hope Durant rescinds trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/30/net… – 11:17 AM
Nets reportedly have not given up hope Durant rescinds trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/30/net… – 11:17 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
And from late Thursday: Lowe Post mega-podcast on a lot of non-KD topics/teams that stood pat: @Sedano on the Heat, @Chris Fedor on the Cavs, @SchwartzCenterM on the Suns:
Apple: apple.co/3zeWYPc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cKk6xk – 10:39 AM
And from late Thursday: Lowe Post mega-podcast on a lot of non-KD topics/teams that stood pat: @Sedano on the Heat, @Chris Fedor on the Cavs, @SchwartzCenterM on the Suns:
Apple: apple.co/3zeWYPc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cKk6xk – 10:39 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Saturday column: On Jaylen Brown and the broader Kevin Durant stalemate — what Boston’s approach should be, how the Durant situation might evolve in general, and Brown’s trajectory as he approaches age 26:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:36 AM
Saturday column: On Jaylen Brown and the broader Kevin Durant stalemate — what Boston’s approach should be, how the Durant situation might evolve in general, and Brown’s trajectory as he approaches age 26:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:36 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could Kevin Durant be making his way to Boston for Jaylen Brown?
Hear what @LegsESPN thinks 👇 pic.twitter.com/OBO1Dfuih4 – 10:32 AM
Could Kevin Durant be making his way to Boston for Jaylen Brown?
Hear what @LegsESPN thinks 👇 pic.twitter.com/OBO1Dfuih4 – 10:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outstanding stuff by @Zach Lowe on the idea of Boston trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. Not surprising, but a must read:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:29 AM
Outstanding stuff by @Zach Lowe on the idea of Boston trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. Not surprising, but a must read:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:29 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: An important podcast announcement with @matt_pennie and @TheBoxAndOne_. Then, Coach Spins stays on to talk a bit about the KD-Boston rumor and GG Jackson to South Carolina.
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/bzQvyXvaFiM – 9:00 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: An important podcast announcement with @matt_pennie and @TheBoxAndOne_. Then, Coach Spins stays on to talk a bit about the KD-Boston rumor and GG Jackson to South Carolina.
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/bzQvyXvaFiM – 9:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: #Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request has #NBA owners looking for changes. Could it take a lockout to get them? nypost.com/2022/07/30/cou… via @nypost – 8:47 AM
Sports+: #Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request has #NBA owners looking for changes. Could it take a lockout to get them? nypost.com/2022/07/30/cou… via @nypost – 8:47 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
NEW PODCAST EPISODE! @Evan Sidery joined me to discuss various NBA odds for next season (including 2022-23 championship odds, MVP odds and Rookie of the Year odds). We also analyzed the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the Phoenix Suns’ offseason and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ana… – 10:31 PM
NEW PODCAST EPISODE! @Evan Sidery joined me to discuss various NBA odds for next season (including 2022-23 championship odds, MVP odds and Rookie of the Year odds). We also analyzed the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the Phoenix Suns’ offseason and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ana… – 10:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Still in trade limbo w/ Nets, Kevin Durant releases film tribute to NYC point guards.
– A preview of ‘NYC Point Gods’ & an update from Rich Kleiman on KD’s summer @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/07… – 5:13 PM
Story: Still in trade limbo w/ Nets, Kevin Durant releases film tribute to NYC point guards.
– A preview of ‘NYC Point Gods’ & an update from Rich Kleiman on KD’s summer @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/07… – 5:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Would KD and Tatum dominate the league? 🤔
@Bobby Marks and @Tim Bontemps have the latest on Durant (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/E8uVVenpjF pic.twitter.com/HvXHE814dZ – 4:16 PM
Would KD and Tatum dominate the league? 🤔
@Bobby Marks and @Tim Bontemps have the latest on Durant (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/E8uVVenpjF pic.twitter.com/HvXHE814dZ – 4:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
At NYC Point Gods premier, Rod Strickland was asked about his new head coaching job at LIU in Brooklyn. “It just fit,” said Strickland, one the documentary’s stars. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
More on that & the film from Kevin Durant here:
sny.tv/articles/forme… – 3:50 PM
At NYC Point Gods premier, Rod Strickland was asked about his new head coaching job at LIU in Brooklyn. “It just fit,” said Strickland, one the documentary’s stars. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
More on that & the film from Kevin Durant here:
sny.tv/articles/forme… – 3:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 1:18 PM
Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 1:18 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
NYC Point Gods is streaming now!! @shobasketball https://t.co/jA1rB0CVzB pic.twitter.com/QkKwQoZgB1 – 12:12 PM
NYC Point Gods is streaming now!! @shobasketball https://t.co/jA1rB0CVzB pic.twitter.com/QkKwQoZgB1 – 12:12 PM
More on this storyline
And Boston just swept the Durant-led Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Brown came away from that series—and the rest of the playoffs—looking like a true star. “Jaylen won’t let this affect his play, but he won’t forget this, either,” one Eastern Conference scout said. “The kind of season he had, the team had…I know this is a business and he knows it’s a business, but hearing your name in trade rumors, even if it’s Kevin Durant in the deal, can’t feel good considering how he played against KD and how the Celtics did against the Nets.” -via Bleacher Report / July 30, 2022
“[Durant is] where he’s at every summer,” said Rich Kleiman, his longtime business partner with Thirty Five Ventures and an executive producer on the film. “He has an insane work ethic. He’s in the gym every single day. He relies on his routine and the work he puts into the game. He’s 15 years in the NBA. We’re 10 years working together. Every time you think something is the end of the world, or you think you’ve got to go hide out in a hut and disappear from the world, you realize it’s just life. He’s focused on that, and all the other stuff will figure itself out.” -via Washington Post / July 30, 2022
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, as we seemingly discuss daily, is still said to be seeking a trade elsewhere. The Los Angeles Lakers still hope to find a route to acquiring Durant’s teammate Kyrie Irving. The New York Knicks, furthermore, still covet a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.