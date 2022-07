Raptors won't even discuss Scottie Barnes as part of Durant trade offer

Brian Macon could barely hold in the “I told you so” he’d been waiting a year to deliver me. It was a year ago today that the Toronto Raptors shocked the basketball world by selecting Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Back then, there were questions about Barnes, specifically on the offensive end. Sure, his defense would be a valuable NBA skill, but in a league so enthralled with shooting, could Barnes contribute? To Macon, Barnes’ personal trainer and childhood mentor, the questions were nonsense. Yes, Barnes would be able to contribute. Yes, Barnes was going to be special. And, yes, Barnes would be in the Rookie of the Year conversation. He was right . -via Sports Illustrated / July 29, 2022