Zion Williamson very bothered by constant ridicule about his weight

Williamson understands how much his weight has been a topic of discussion. While the Pels star has always tried to say the right thing whenever asked about his weight, people around Williamson maintain the constant ridicule he’s dealt with annoys him just as much as you’d expect.
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Thank you @minakimes and @Frank Isola
Some logic on why the Zion Williamson body weight clause in his contract doesn’t matter unless he is waived.
The base amount doesn’t get adjusted if he misses the criteria, only the guaranteed amount. – 5:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Important context to the Zion Williamson weight clause news from @Will Guillory, including some insight into why body fat percentage is a part of the equation. theathletic.com/3459763/2022/0… – 1:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Think the Zion weight clause in the contract is the right move. A games played clause could have put pressure on both sides if Zion wanted to play hurt or he could’ve lost money due to things he couldn’t control. This seems like the right balance of protection for both sides. -MP – 7:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zion Williamson contract with Pelicans has weight clause nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/28/rep… – 6:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The weigh-ins just reduce the guaranteed money in Zion’s deal. That only matters if the Pelicans cut him. If they keep him on the roster (and they will) it doesn’t reduce the amount he gets paid. It’s some protection for the team but I don’t think it truely matters – 4:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson’s extension contains escalators that kick in if he makes All-NBA/wins MVP next season. It also contains de-escalators that are tied to his conditioning, sources tell @NOLAnews.
Details here: nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:05 PM
More on this storyline
But it’s not so much about people making fat jokes. Williamson has dealt with those kinds of jeers from opposing crowds most of his playing career. From what I’ve heard, it truly bothers him because people use his apparent weight gains in the past as proof that Williamson doesn’t like to work or doesn’t care about doing what’s necessary to be great. -via The Athletic / July 31, 2022
Williamson was listed at 6-foot-6, 284 pounds last season, but his weight has exceeded 300 pounds multiple times throughout his career, per sources. With Williamson’s forceful and explosive style of play, it isn’t ideal for him to carry around that much excess weight when he’s already dealt with serious injuries to his right knee and right foot. -via The Athletic / July 31, 2022
I think it’s important to mention that body fat percentage is an important detail to pay attention to here. Williamson’s freakish athletic gifts reflect how rare his body is compared to most professional athletes. There are legendary stories from Williamson’s rookie season about the team adjusting his weight-lifting routine because he put on muscle so quickly that he had to be slowed down. Because he’s so strong, it wouldn’t be surprising for Williamson to push 270-plus pounds while also maintaining a low body fat percentage. -via The Athletic / July 31, 2022
