JaMychal Green was ready to join a different team when Steve Kerr called him to join Warriors

Kendra Andrews: At his introductory press conference, JaMychal Green says he was prepared to join a different team. He was in Jamaica when he got a call from Steve Kerr saying he wanted him in Golden State. One more call with childhood friend Draymond Green, and JaMychal was ready to join GSW.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
JaMychal Green flew to Jamaica last month thinking he knew who he’d sign with in free agency. Then Steve Kerr called. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:45 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
A lot of #dubnation wanted to know JaMychal Green’s thoughts on playing small ball center – he said today that he feels totally comfortable doing that, throughout his career he’s played backup center. Green says he’s ready to do whatever the Warriors ask of him. @kron4news – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors lost some of their heart and soul in free agency.
JaMychal Green is here to make sure the champs didn’t lose an ounce of toughness nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on how JaMychal Green landed with the Warriors and what he plans to do now that he’s here: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
JaMychal said he had his mind set on a specific team to sign with but changed his mind after getting a call from Steve Kerr while he was on a beach in Jamaica. Draymond also called him who he’s known since 8th grade. pic.twitter.com/5jmWtMBqPZ – 3:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked JaMychal Green on what will make the coming up season successful and he said the Warriors want to win the championship and he wants to find his spots and help the team to win. #DubNation #Warriors – 3:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
At his introductory press conference, JaMychal Green says he was prepared to join a different team. He was in Jamaica when he got a call from Steve Kerr saying he wanted him in Golden State. One more call with childhood friend Draymond Green, and JaMychal was ready to join GSW. – 3:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked JaMychal Green on what he’s willing to bring at Warriors: “Toughness. I want to compete”. #DubNation #Warriors – 3:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What will JaMychal Green bring to the Warriors?
“Be a dog.” – 3:46 PM
What will JaMychal Green bring to the Warriors?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JaMychal Green says he was in Jamaica chilling in the plunge pool when he got a call from Steve Kerr to talk about joining the Warriors 😂 He says he had this phone on him knowing business could pop up. @kron4news #dubnation – 3:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JaMychal Green on Nikola Jokic: “I love Jok, is special. He’s just a great player”. #DubNation – 3:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Newly signed Warriors forward JaMychal Green says he’s ready to “do the dirty work” with Draymond Green for the Warriors, mixing it up down low and playing tough defense. @kron4news #dubnation – 3:43 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JaMychal Green is the newest Warrior in the Bay Area. He said he talked with Steve Kerr before he signed. “I’m just happy to be here”, he added. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ti0OXQFnpY – 3:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Forward JaMychal Green says he originally was planning on going somewhere else this off-season and the Warriors changed his mind. He says talking to Steve Kerr and Draymond Green swayed his decision. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 3:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green was about to go to another team, was in Jamaica and Steve Kerr gave him a call. That call changed it and now there’s a new Green for Golden State – 3:41 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Hey #dubnation – JaMychal Green will be talking with the media in about half hour, just after the Warriors formally announced his signing. Anything you want to know? – 2:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Sammy Gelfand worked closely with Steve Kerr in Golden State, which is of course where Willie Green got his start in coaching. https://t.co/AzAETgeFb0 pic.twitter.com/5VzpIEU7ZB – 2:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have officially signed JaMychal Green after his buyout with the Thunder. They’re banking on the 2020-21 and 2019 playoffs version of him to show up, and have good reasons to believe that’ll happen nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors make the JaMychal Green signing official. We will be talking to him at Noon. pic.twitter.com/UBBRfSVZtK – 2:04 PM
Jason Dumas: “When you come here and handle business, you can set yourself up for life.” Just as Andrew Wiggins mentioned after the season and Donte DiVincenzo mentioned when he signed with GSW, JaMychal Green echoed a similar sentiment. I asked JG about how players perceive the GSWs. pic.twitter.com/XaxKB1tUi2 -via Twitter @JDumasReports / August 1, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Green says he sees his main role with the Warriors will be to “be a dog, do the dirty work. Help Draymond out with the dirty work.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / August 1, 2022
Kylen Mills: Newly signed Warriors forward JaMychal Green says he had a wrist injury last season which was a big factor in his shooting numbers being down. He said by the end of the season he just wasn’t shooting. He doesn’t expect it to be an issue. @kron4news #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / August 1, 2022
