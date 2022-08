NBA opens tampering investigation into Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson

Much has been made the role Brunson’s father, who played for the Knicks and is currently an assistant coach, played in Brunson’s decision. Shammgod knows the family, and knows that everything Rick Brunson instilled in his son set him up for this moment. Brunson, who grew up in New Jersey, might not be a New York City point guard. But he’s got everything it requires to now be New York City’s point guard. “I think it sets up great for him. As far as, I’m from New York, so I know the fans love nothing more than a consistent, consistent player. As long as you work hard, the fans are gonna give you that same energy. And his father is assistant coach over there, his father and his family have done a great job with him, helping him and growing him into the man he is today. I don’t think he’s gonna have any problems with the fans, and I think the fans are gonna appreciate what he brings to the table every day. -via New York Post / July 25, 2022