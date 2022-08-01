NBA opens tampering investigation into Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson

Chris Haynes: The NBA has begun an investigation into the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, sources inform @YahooSports.
NBA investigating Knicks for potential tampering in Jalen Brunson signing, per report
As we noted in this story last month, the NBA, not the Mavericks, are responsible for an investigation: Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:46 AM
League sources confirm NBA is investigating Knicks over possible tampering in Jalen Brunson signing. Investigation will look into contact between Knicks and Brunson prior to free agency period. Investigation was first reported by Yahoo! Sports. – 11:20 AM
A @YahooSports story on the NBA launching an investigation into the New York Knicks for potential tampering violation centered on the signing of Jalen Brunson: sports.yahoo.com/sources-nba-to… – 11:16 AM
The NBA has begun an investigation into the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, sources inform @YahooSports. – 10:59 AM
Jalen Brunson is not going to change. The Knicks know exactly what they’re getting. And exactly what their new point guard will provide every day, regardless of his play or circumstances. “To me, they’re getting a great point guard, a great leader, a great person. A person that can score the ball, can run the team, and then most of all they’re getting a person that’s consistent everyday,” God Shammgod, who worked with Brunson the past three seasons as the Mavericks’ player development coach, told The Post. “They’re getting a person that’s an everyday person. And in life, not just basketball, to me there’s nothing more important than an everyday person. Everyday his energy is going to be the same, everyday he’s going to come with the right attitude, with the right hard work, and it might seem simple to people, but that’s hard. In life, not just in basketball, that’s hard in life, to get a person you know you can count everyday to be the same. -via New York Post / July 25, 2022
Much has been made the role Brunson’s father, who played for the Knicks and is currently an assistant coach, played in Brunson’s decision. Shammgod knows the family, and knows that everything Rick Brunson instilled in his son set him up for this moment. Brunson, who grew up in New Jersey, might not be a New York City point guard. But he’s got everything it requires to now be New York City’s point guard. “I think it sets up great for him. As far as, I’m from New York, so I know the fans love nothing more than a consistent, consistent player. As long as you work hard, the fans are gonna give you that same energy. And his father is assistant coach over there, his father and his family have done a great job with him, helping him and growing him into the man he is today. I don’t think he’s gonna have any problems with the fans, and I think the fans are gonna appreciate what he brings to the table every day. -via New York Post / July 25, 2022
