Russell Westbrook signs with agent Jeff Schwartz for representation

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon.
StatMuse @statmuse
At age 23, Luka Doncic has more 40-point playoff games than
Steph Curry
Russell Westbrook
Dwyane Wade
Dirk Nowitzki
Jimmy Butler
Kawhi Leonard
Charles Barkley
Tim Duncan
Larry Bird
Michael Jordan is the only player with more playoff PPG. pic.twitter.com/B3PyzijuEM – 6:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon. – 5:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook is the only player in NBA history with multiple scoring and assist titles.
One of the greatest players we’ve ever seen.
@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/tMZkGCKF0L – 2:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by an active player without a ring:
28,289 — Carmelo Anthony
23,477 — James Harden
23,298 — Russell Westbrook
20,936 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/8xYevOcjIv – 10:50 AM
More on this storyline
Russell Westbrook: Hyped to finally introduce our latest venture, RW Digital! Our platform offers brands top tier programmatic solutions to more effectively reach multicultural audiences while amplifying minority owned and operated publishers on a global scale. A big thank you to our partners. pic.twitter.com/iANoxzCFag -via Twitter @russwest44 / July 29, 2022
By now, DeMar DeRozan’s unexpected path to the Chicago Bulls during 2021 free agency is well documented. But approaching the one-year anniversary of his sign-and-trade acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan added a new layer of eloquence to the process during his appearance on “The Draymond Green Show.” On Green’s podcast, DeRozan detailed the depths of uncertainty that the process created for him when he didn’t initially sign with a team. Multiple reports at the time projected DeRozan to land with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers before that franchise pivoted to their acquisition of Russell Westbrook. -via NBC Sports / July 28, 2022
An NBA insider had a different (and broader) take on Kyrie Irving and the Nets. “Kyrie is the move. They should offer Anthony Davis with Russell Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.” -via Bleacher Report / July 28, 2022
